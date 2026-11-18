Nvidia board Chairman Harvey Jones opened a conference call with investors on Tuesday ‌by saying the ​AI chip company would not rehire co-founder Jensen Huang as CEO and would not take questions about his departure. Coming on top of strong results, Jones' comments were a forceful response to a movement to bring back Huang, who stepped down last week. With Huang gone, investors are eager for clues about Nvidia's future and strategy, from its commitments of billions of dollars to cloud providers, suppliers and AI startups to who will ultimately lead the world's most valuable chipmaker.

Jones said the board had hired executive ‌search firm Heidrick & Struggles to help find a new CEO. "We want to install the CEO, the permanent CEO, as quickly as possible, but we won't expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person," he added. He was joined on the call by interim CEO Colette Kress, who is also finance chief, and engineer Ian Buck, the vice president of hyperscale and high-performance computing. "Having the combination of Kress, Jones and Buck on the line was a smart move because it guaranteed that they were prepared to deal with financial, technical and high-level strategic questions. Plus, it was a necessary step towards showing the world a wider range of voices from within Nvidia," said Bob O'Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research.

Shares of the ‌company rose 4% in extended trading, after Nvidia forecast sales ahead of Wall Street targets. Still, the $3.8 trillion value of the company is down about $2 trillion from an early October high. Kress defended her team's work since Huang's departure. "Our leadership has stood up so strongly over the last week," she said. "We've got this." Leadership from Taiwan ‌Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, which makes chips for Nvidia, was in the office and "fully engaged in helping us," she said. In prepared remarks she added that the company's latest flagship AI chip, called Vera Rubin, was off to an explosive start.

Shares of specialized AI cloud providers CoreWeave, Nebius, IREN and Applied Digital extended gains after Kress told analysts that while the chipmaker has conditions on its investments, it has made no changes to how it backs its neocloud commitments. Huang, widely regarded as a public face of the AI boom, resigned on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang and two with Nvidia employees.

US intelligence agencies are trying to determine the extent of Alice Huang's ties to China's Ministry of State Security and what information she may have passed to Beijing, according to two people familiar with the matter. China has rejected allegations ⁠of an espionage operation ​targeting Jensen Huang. The US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing Nvidia after Huang's resignation as ⁠CEO last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday afternoon. The SEC declined to comment. Huang's exit ended three decades of founder-led control over Nvidia's chip roadmap, customer deals and Washington ties, making execution a bigger risk than near-term AI demand, analysts said. The absence of Huang, a gregarious CEO, also contributed to a much shorter earnings conference call, which ended in under an hour.

"It's no surprise that they're doing very well, ⁠and there'll be people who will breathe a sigh of relief about it," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments. "But the story here is very complicated, and it's hard not to factor that in as an additional risk for people buying stock." FOURTH-QUARTER OUTLOOK TOPS TARGETS

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%, above analysts' average estimate of $125.25 billion, according to LSEG data. ​Nvidia said the outlook assumes no data-center chip sales to China. Adjusted gross margin is expected at 71% to 72%, compared with analysts' estimate of 71.7%.

Anshel Sag, principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, said Nvidia's outlook was "quite positive, albeit not as ambitious as in previous quarters, which many have already anticipated." He added, "I ⁠don't think anything near-term will be affected by Jensen's departure. His executive leadership team is capable and has followed his leadership and executed effectively for years, reaching this point." The board is considering internal and external candidates for CEO, with Kress seen offering steady leadership during the selection process. But a growing "Stand With Jensen" campaign has complicated the search, and Huang said on Tuesday he would be "honored" to return if the board deemed it best.

Prediction market Kalshi ⁠showed ​odds of 25% that Rene Haas, CEO of chip company Arm and a former Nvidia executive, would become CEO. It showed odds of 17% for Nvidia Vice President of Hyperscale and High-Performance Computing Ian Buck, who joined Kress on the call, and 9% for Huang himself. Amazon Executive Chair Jeff Bezos, speaking at the Semafor conference in Silicon Valley on Tuesday, said the Nvidia board should keep its focus within the company. "If you don't bring Jensen back, I would not hire an outsider. Nvidia is too complicated," he said.

NATIONAL SECURITY SCRUTINY INTENSIFIES Earlier on Tuesday, Nvidia's board created a committee on national security and export controls, its first major governance move since Huang's departure, as scrutiny grows over the ⁠chipmaker's national security role.

Washington has also tightened licensing rules for chip shipments to Southeast Asia and overseas data centers serving Chinese firms, while lawmakers prepare to question Huang, who had pushed for greater chip exports to China. Investors were already uneasy about AI spending after the Democrats' sweep of the US midterm elections fueled fears ⁠of tougher scrutiny and slower data-center expansion. They also want to know whether Nvidia's next CEO will ⁠continue financing customers, a practice critics call circular.

Tuesday's results offer a first read on Vera Rubin, Nvidia's newest generation of AI processors and successor to Grace Blackwell. Nvidia said in August that Vera Rubin would account for about a fifth of data-center revenue in the October quarter and forecast 70% revenue growth in the next fiscal year. Nvidia's third-quarter revenue more than doubled to $115.84 billion, beating analysts' estimate of $109.11 billion. The company has topped Wall Street's revenue expectations for 17 straight quarters.

Adjusted gross margin rose to 74.9% from ‌73.5% a year earlier, also beating analysts' estimate of 74.1%, ‌despite soaring memory prices and production ramps.