Man arrested on charges of threatening to blow up Illinois biofuels plant
An Illinois man has been arrested on federal charges that he threatened to blow up a biofuels plant in Peoria in an incident that sparked a weekend mass evacuation of homes and businesses around the facility, officials said on Tuesday.
A two-count felony indictment was returned by a federal grand jury on Tuesday against Andrew Kozak, 41, a day after he was detained as a suspect in the bomb scare at the BioUrja Renewables plant, located 130 miles (210 km) southwest of Chicago. He was believed to have been a plant employee.
A LinkedIn account of an individual named Andrew Kozak from the Peoria suburb of Chillicothe, where authorities say the suspect lived, listed his occupation as a "process technician" and his work experience as including a 10-month stint as a BioUrja "trainee." Kozak is charged with making a threat to destroy a building by means of fire and an explosive, and with transmitting that threat on Friday through interstate commerce. The two charges together are punishable by up to 15 years in prison, US Attorney Gregory Gilmore told a press conference on Tuesday.
Kozak pleaded not guilty during an initial court appearance on Tuesday before a US magistrate judge, who ordered the defendant to remain in custody pending a detention hearing set for November 20. According to the indictment, Kozak had indicated in his email threat "that explosive devices had been placed at the BioUrja facility," but officials and court documents unsealed in the case left unclear whether a bomb was recovered.
At Tuesday's news conference, authorities did not explicitly accuse Kozak of planting a bomb, though police said over the weekend a suspicious "device" was found at the site. FBI special agent Ryan Presley told reporters the incident proved to be more than a false alarm.
"Law enforcement regularly responds to bomb threats. Most are deemed not credible, but in this case it was," Presley said. "Had it not been for the swift action of the responders and bomb technicians, this incident could have had a very different outcome." Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon said the threat was serious enough that he ordered a two-day evacuation of some 2,500 homes within a 1-mile (1.6 km) radius of the plant while authorities searched the facility on Friday and Saturday. No one was reported injured.
Authorities made no mention of a possible motive, and they declined to say precisely how investigators identified Kozak as a suspect.