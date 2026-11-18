An Illinois man has been arrested on federal charges that he threatened to blow up a biofuels plant in Peoria in an incident that sparked ‌a weekend mass evacuation of homes and businesses around the facility, officials said on Tuesday.

A two-count felony indictment was returned by a federal grand jury on Tuesday against Andrew Kozak, 41, a day after he was detained as a suspect in the bomb scare at the BioUrja Renewables plant, ‌located 130 miles (210 km) southwest of Chicago. He was believed to have been a plant employee.

A LinkedIn account of an individual named Andrew ‌Kozak from the Peoria suburb of Chillicothe, where authorities say the suspect lived, listed his occupation as a "process technician" and his work experience as including a 10-month stint as a BioUrja "trainee." Kozak is charged with making a threat to destroy a building by means of fire and an explosive, and with transmitting that threat on Friday through interstate ⁠commerce. The ​two charges together are punishable by up ⁠to 15 years in prison, US Attorney Gregory Gilmore told a press conference on Tuesday.

Kozak pleaded not guilty during an initial court appearance on Tuesday before a US ⁠magistrate judge, who ordered the defendant to remain in custody pending a detention hearing set for November 20. According to the indictment, Kozak had indicated in his email ​threat "that explosive devices had been placed at the BioUrja facility," but officials and court documents unsealed in the case left unclear ⁠whether a bomb was recovered.

At Tuesday's news conference, authorities did not explicitly accuse Kozak of planting a bomb, though police said over the weekend a suspicious "device" was found at ⁠the ​site. FBI special agent Ryan Presley told reporters the incident proved to be more than a false alarm.

"Law enforcement regularly responds to bomb threats. Most are deemed not credible, but in this case it was," Presley said. "Had it not been for the swift action ⁠of the responders and bomb technicians, this incident could have had a very different outcome." Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon said the threat was ⁠serious enough that he ordered a ⁠two-day evacuation of some 2,500 homes within a 1-mile (1.6 km) radius of the plant while authorities searched the facility on Friday and Saturday. No one was reported injured.

Authorities made no mention of a possible motive, ‌and they declined to say ‌precisely how investigators identified Kozak as a suspect.