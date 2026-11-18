Bahrain's ​air defences intercepted Iranian ‌aerial attacks ​on Wednesday, the kingdom's defence force said, accusing Tehran of maintaining a "systematic hostile approach" of ‌targeting the country, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

US-Iran hostilities have escalated. On Tuesday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had launched drones ‌at a US military radar system at Sheikh Isa Air ‌Base in Bahrain in response to what they described as continued violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones. Bahrain and the United States said the Iranian ⁠attack ​was intercepted. The ⁠United States later on Tuesday struck an Iranian missile launch site.

The strikes came despite ⁠talks between Iran and mediators Oman and Qatar. Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued two ​threat alerts on Wednesday, urging residents to move to the ⁠nearest safe location, before announcing an all-clear after each warning.

Separately, Kuwait's air defences ⁠were ​also countering hostile drone attacks early on Wednesday, the Kuwaiti army said in a statement, without providing further details. The conflict ⁠erupted on February 28 after US and Israeli attacks on Iran and ⁠has since ⁠widened to include Iranian strikes on Israel and Gulf Arab states hosting US military bases.