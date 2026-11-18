Taiwan's envoy to the APEC summit said on Wednesday ​he will "actively" engage with other members at this ​week's meeting in China's Shenzhen, ‌a potentially fraught ​event given high tensions between Taipei and Beijing. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation grouping is one of the few international bodies that include diplomatically isolated Taiwan, which ‌China views as its own territory.

Relations between Taipei and Beijing are extremely tense. China refuses to talk to Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, saying he is a "separatist", and its military operates around the island on a daily basis. ‌Lai rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims. Speaking at the airport before flying to Shenzhen, Stan Shih, founder of computer ‌maker Acer, said Taiwan is an indispensable partner in global tech, the AI industry and supply chains.

"I will engage actively with the economies attending, share the rich experience and strengths Taiwan has accumulated on this issue, and show the international community Taiwan's strength and contributions," ⁠he ​said, adding the island ⁠was a "trustworthy" member of the Asia-Pacific region. "Taiwan will go with a smile," he said.

Taiwan normally sends former officials or business executives ⁠as its APEC envoy to avoid political problems, and they generally use the opportunity to speak to senior members ​of delegations from friendly countries such as the US and Japan. Ahead of the summit, Taiwan has ⁠repeatedly complained of Chinese efforts to "belittle" its attendance and has demanded written guarantees from Beijing that this will not happen.

China has said ⁠that ​it handles the "Taiwan region's" participation at APEC "in accordance with the one-China principle and the rules and customs of relevant APEC memorandums of understanding". Lai said last week that Taiwan is taking part in the summit on ⁠an "equal basis".

US President Donald Trump is expected to have his third meeting of the year with Chinese President ⁠Xi Jinping in Shenzhen. Taiwanese ⁠envoys have on occasion previously interacted with Xi at other APEC summits, though mostly that does not go beyond a polite handshake or a wave.

Shih was also ‌Taiwan's envoy ‌to the 2007 APEC summit in Australia.