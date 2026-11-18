US President Donald Trump has withdrawn the nomination of Heidi Overton to lead the Food and Drug Administration due to insufficient support in Congress, according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters on Tuesday.

The move comes ‌a day before a pivotal Senate committee vote on her nomination. Republicans' one-vote advantage on the panel left the nomination vulnerable to a single GOP defection. According to two of the people, the White House is weighing Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas, a former obstetrician who recently lost his reelection bid, as a replacement nominee.

Trump nominated Overton, a preventive medicine physician ‌and deputy director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, in August, three months after the resignation of former FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, turning to an "America First" ally ‌to steady a Food and Drug Administration that has lost more than 4,500 staff over the past year. Overton's nomination was full of challenges from the outset and the withdrawal followed weeks of uncertainty.

Some Trump officials working on Overton's nomination began to doubt whether she had enough support among Senate Republicans after the party faced sweeping losses in this month's midterm elections, costing them control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Several ⁠members of ​the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, ⁠including the outgoing Chairman Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican and physician; Susan Collins and Roger Marshall, lost their re-election bids.

Cassidy had said he remained undecided and had previously criticized Overton's involvement in the Trump administration's efforts to ⁠roll back childhood vaccination. Overton appeared with Trump in August during an event touting an executive order that called for reducing the number of federally recommended childhood vaccinations and breaking up the measles, ​mumps and rubella (MMR) shot into three separate jabs. Overton's support of that order unnerved several medical groups and career FDA officials and further complicated her path, according ⁠to one of the people and a second person familiar with the conversations.

But Senate Republicans had spent several days working to corral support for Overton's nomination ahead of the HELP committee vote on Wednesday, the source and ⁠a ​third person said. Democrats were also critical of the openly anti-abortion Overton's stance on the abortion pill mifepristone. Overton has criticized the loosening of mifepristone dispensing restrictions under the Biden administration. The FDA is currently conducting a safety review of the drug it said will conclude by March 2027.

Influential supporters of Kennedy's "Make America Healthy Again" movement criticized Overton's ties ⁠to corporations they oppose. Overton has also drawn fire over vaping. A nonpartisan advocacy group called Health in Office launched a campaign on Friday branding her "Heidi Vaperton," with posters and ⁠yard signs depicting her holding a vape and ⁠urging senators to "say no" to her candidacy going up across Washington and other cities.

At her September confirmation hearing, Overton defended the FDA's May authorization of fruit-flavored vapes, saying there was evidence that flavored vapes could help some adults quit smoking. FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food ‌Kyle Diamantas is currently serving as ‌acting commissioner.