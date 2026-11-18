Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea, GFZ says
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
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