Taiwan said on Wednesday it is in "close contact" with the US ahead of this week's talks between the leaders of the US, China and Russia at the APEC summit and views positively any effort that helps manage the risks of ‌authoritarian expansion. US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold an unprecedented three-way meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has ramped up its military pressure. Russia this week also sent two military aircraft ‌down Taiwan's east coast. Referring to those upcoming meetings, Taiwan presidential office spokesperson Karen Kuo said the government is in "close contact with the US and has a full ‌grasp of developments".

Taiwan "views positively any effort that helps manage the risks of authoritarian expansion and contributes to regional security and stability", she added in a statement. While the US is Taiwan's most important international backer, Trump said in May after meeting Xi in Beijing that he was holding back on a new arms sale for Taipei, describing it as a good "bargaining chip".

Kuo said Taiwan's position has always been consistent: to strengthen its ⁠self-defence, do ​its utmost to keep the status quo from ⁠being undermined, and continue working with international democratic partners to jointly safeguard regional security. Relations between Taipei and Beijing are extremely tense. China refuses to talk to Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, saying he is a "separatist", and its ⁠military operates around the island on a daily basis. Lai rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

TAIWAN AT APEC APEC is one of the few international bodies Taiwan belongs to, though it does not send its president ​to meetings to avoid political problems.

Taiwan's envoy to this summit, Stan Shih, the founder of computer maker Acer, said at the airport before flying to Shenzhen that ⁠Taiwan is an indispensable partner in global tech, the AI industry and supply chains and he would "engage actively" with the countries attending. "Taiwan will go with a smile," Shih added.

Ahead of the summit, Taiwan has repeatedly ⁠complained ​of Chinese efforts to "belittle" its attendance and has demanded written guarantees from Beijing that this will not happen. "We handle the participation of the Taiwan region in APEC-related activities in accordance with the one-China principle, the relevant APEC memorandums of understanding, and established practice," Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, told reporters in Beijing on ⁠Wednesday.

Lai said last week that Taiwan is taking part in the summit on an "equal basis". Chen declined to comment on whether the trilateral meeting would touch upon Taiwan.

"More and ⁠more Taiwan compatriots recognise that the sooner reunification ⁠is achieved, the better it is for Taiwan's development, and the better it is for Taiwan compatriots to live better lives," Chen said. Xi last week said "reunification" with Taiwan was something that could not be stopped.

Taiwanese envoys have on occasion previously interacted with Xi at ‌other APEC summits, though ‌mostly that does not go beyond a polite handshake or a wave.