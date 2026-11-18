Reuters Science News Summary
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Wildlife whereabouts lost as Russian researchers cut off from satellite tracking
You could follow Kroshik the rescue seal with little dots on a map. There he was: hunting for fish on the dangerous southern shore of Lake Ladoga, then swimming back to safer waters. Then suddenly, he was gone. "We will know nothing more of Kroshik’s adventures," conservationist Vyacheslav Alexeyev wrote last week on the social media feed where he had been sharing the seal's whereabouts with thousands of fans. Hundreds of commenters responded with crying emojis and broken hearts.