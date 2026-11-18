Following is a ​summary of ​current science ‌news briefs.

Wildlife ​whereabouts lost as Russian ‌researchers cut off from satellite tracking

You could follow Kroshik the rescue ‌seal with little dots on a ‌map. There he was: hunting for fish on the dangerous ⁠southern shore ​of ⁠Lake Ladoga, then swimming back to ⁠safer waters. Then suddenly, he was ​gone. "We will know nothing ⁠more of Kroshik’s adventures," conservationist Vyacheslav Alexeyev ⁠wrote last ​week on the social media feed where ⁠he had been sharing the seal's whereabouts ⁠with ⁠thousands of fans. Hundreds of commenters responded with ‌crying ‌emojis and ​broken hearts.