Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Amazon's Bezos says he helped pick Pattinson as Bond

Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos said he was heavily involved in selecting "Batman" actor Robert ​Pattinson to take on the iconic film role of James Bond. Bezos spoke at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference on Tuesday, a ​day after the company announced Pattinson as the next 007. He said Amazon narrowed down a ‌larger group ​and screen-tested five actors by having them perform three scenes in full costume on sets.

Skydance names film chiefs for Paramount, Warner Bros labels

Skydance named Don Granger and Kira Goldberg presidents of the Motion Picture Group at Paramount Pictures, while promoting Jesse Ehrman to president of the Motion Picture Group at Warner Bros Pictures, outlining the leadership structure for its combined film business. The changes come as Skydance seeks to build a company capable ‌of delivering 30 films a year, with Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros Pictures retaining separate identities and distinct creative mandates, according to an internal memo to staff on Tuesday from Skydance Motion Picture Group co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein.

Raye and Rosalia lead nominations for music's Grammy Awards

British singer Raye, the artist behind the genre-mixing hit that asks "Where Is My Husband!," landed at the top of the list of Grammy Award nominees on Monday, ahead of Spanish musician Rosalia and "Choosin' Texas" artist Ella Langley. Raye earned 11 Grammy nominations including nods for song and record of the year for "Husband," and for album of the ‌year for "This Music May Contain Hope." Rosalia racked up nine nominations, days after she dominated the Latin Grammys with her album "Lux."

Disney tops earnings estimates on theme park, NFL strength; to boost content spend

Walt Disney exceeded Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue and earnings on Tuesday, as higher ‌theme park attendance and strong NFL viewership lifted results, and said it planned to increase content spending by 9% next fiscal year. The owner of the Disney+ streaming service and ESPN cable network said it would boost cash content spending to $26 billion next year, including by investing more in international programming and sports rights.

British actor Robert Pattinson named as new James Bond

British actor Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Monday, taking on one of cinema's most coveted roles. The Bond franchise — about a British secret agent known for his charm, his tailored tuxedos and a fondness for martinis "shaken, not stirred" — is among the longest-running and highest-grossing in Hollywood history.

UK authorities investigating after Russell Brand's message from prison

British authorities are ⁠investigating whether Russell ​Brand, the comedian found guilty of rape, has broken rules which ban prisoners from ⁠making statements that can cause distress to victims, the Prime Minister's spokesperson said on Monday. Prime Minister Andy Burnham's spokesperson was asked about comments made by Brand's wife Laura on a YouTube podcast, during which she read out a statement from him saying he was innocent.

Hollywood salutes Glenn Close and Ridley Scott with honorary Oscars

Hollywood's big-screen stars celebrated the careers ⁠of actor Glenn Close and director Ridley Scott on Sunday at the annual Governors Awards, one of the first red-carpet events of the movie awards season. The pair were among five film industry heavyweights bestowed with honorary Oscars at a gala attended by A-list actors from Tom Cruise to power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Sony defeats £2 billion UK ​claim over PlayStation Store pricing

Sony fought off a London lawsuit worth almost £2 billion ($2.6 billion) that alleged the PlayStation maker's "monopoly position" inflated prices for digital games, after a tribunal dismissed the claim in its entirety. The lawsuit accused the Japanese conglomerate of abusing its dominant position ⁠by requiring digital games and add-ons for its console to be bought and sold only via its PlayStation Store, making prices higher than for physical games.

French actor Gerard Depardieu withdraws his sexual assault appeal, apologises to victims

French actor Gérard Depardieu on Monday withdrew his appeal against a 2025 conviction for sexual assault, accepting his guilt and apologising to his victims. In a statement, Depardieu said he ⁠had ​often used "vulgar, sexually suggestive humour" on set and now realized "there is a line between cheekiness and offence".

After Brand and Walliams, UK entertainment industry under pressure to clean up its act

The rape conviction of Russell Brand and sexual misconduct accusations against David Walliams have reignited calls for tighter safeguards in Britain's entertainment industry and a review of legal tools used by celebrities to silence those who try to call out bad behaviour. Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters, was jailed for 10-1/2 years last week after he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault around two decades ago.

Grand ⁠Theft Auto VI heads to launch amid feverish anticipation

Vacation days have been booked. Millions of copies of the game have been preordered and preloaded. One gamer even asked a spouse to promise, in writing, not to interrupt. Take-Two Interactive's Rockstar Games' action-adventure video game series "Grand Theft Auto" returns ⁠on Thursday with its first new title in 13 years and gamers are rearranging ⁠their lives to participate in a shared cultural moment rarely seen in this era of fragmented audiences. "Grand Theft Auto VI" is the latest installment in a franchise that turned American excess into satire, outsold some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters and drew the fury of lawmakers with its graphic violence.

New Bond sparks luxury brands battle for a place alongside 007

James Bond has a new leading man, and luxury brands are already jockeying for a ‌role alongside him. More than 60 years after "Dr. No" introduced ‌007 to cinema audiences, Bond remains one of the world's most coveted marketing vehicles, with watchmakers, carmakers, fashion houses and drinks brands spending millions around each ​film in the hope of being associated with Britain's best-known secret agent.