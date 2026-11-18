​US President Donald Trump said ‌on Wednesday ​that the United States has just concluded a "very big trade deal" with the ‌Philippines, but he did not provide any details, and Manila did not announce any agreement.

"We've just consummated a very big trade deal, the ‌biggest trade deal we've ever made so far, and it is ‌a fair deal for both countries," Trump said during a state luncheon at the Philippine presidential palace. "We were very happy with that, and we didn't know that ⁠was going ​to take place, ⁠but it took place very quickly and it's a magnificent deal for both."

Negotiations ⁠on a trade deal between the two allies were not mentioned in any ​of the schedules released by either country. There was no immediate comment ⁠from the office of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr about the deal Trump ⁠was ​referring to. The Philippines' ambassador to the United States also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump said on Tuesday ⁠that Thailand would eliminate all tariffs and remove substantial non-tariff barriers on ⁠its imports from ⁠the United States as part of a trade deal expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.