Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said the State government has already submitted memorandums three times seeking relief from the Centre, but there has been no response so far. Speaking at his residence in Sadashivanagar, Parameshwara said after submitting the memorandums, the State had sought appointments to meet the Union Agriculture Minister, Home Minister and the Prime Minister's Office to personally explain the situation and seek relief for farmers. "But till now, no response has come from anyone," he said.

He recalled that last time also the Centre did not give relief. After the State staged a protest and approached the Supreme Court, relief was given on the court's direction. Even then, only Rs 3,500 crore was released. "This time too, we are confident the same situation will not recur. The Centre should not think differently just because it is a Congress government. People are in distress, farmers are suffering. There are farmers in all political parties. Therefore, there should be no politics in the matter of farmers' distress," he said.

Parameshwara said the Chief Minister has already said that an all-party meeting should be convened and a delegation of leaders from all parties should be taken to Delhi to press for relief. No decision has been taken as of now on approaching the Supreme Court over the delay in relief. A decision will be taken after observing how the Centre behaves in the coming days. Responding to allegations by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy that the State government is doing politics on relief, Parameshwara said both were former Chief Ministers. The State government is giving its share of relief. Relief of Rs 1,250 crore each is being given in two phases. The State government itself is bearing Rs 5,000 crore as relief. The State is fulfilling its responsibility with the hope of getting assistance from the Centre, he said.

"Bommai is an MP and Kumaraswamy is a Union Cabinet Minister. Let them use their influence and try to get relief from the Centre for the State's farmers. If they do the work of getting assistance for the State's farmers, we ourselves will congratulate them," he said. "It is not right to allege that the State government has just written a letter and kept quiet. We have already submitted memorandums three times. When no time is given for a meeting, how should the State government proceed? It is not right to allege that proper follow-up has not been done when no opportunity is given," he said.

On revision of guidance value, Parameshwara said the cost of living has increased and land value in the private market has risen significantly. For example, if the government guidance value is Rs 5 crore per acre, its value in the private market may be up to Rs 20 crore. This is causing revenue loss to the government. Considering all these factors, an analysis is being done on revising the guidance value across the State on a proportional basis. After the analysis is complete, it will be decided area-wise how much increase should be made. In Bengaluru city, it will be revised as per BBMP areas, and in other districts at taluk or panchayat level, he said. Responding to allegations that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was disrespected by seating him in the fifth row at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Parameshwara said no specific seats were reserved for anyone at the programme. Anyone could come and sit. Siddaramaiah arrived late and hence had to sit in the fifth row. There was no intention to insult or neglect him. Siddaramaiah is a leader holding the highest status in the State and in the Congress party. There is no question of treating him with disrespect, he clarified.

On the discussion about giving a woman minister post before the legislature session, Parameshwara said the Chief Minister discusses this with high command leaders every time he goes to Delhi. This time also, he expects discussion on this before the session. Reacting to Union Ministers criticising Food Minister Rizwan Arshad's statement on ethanol blending, Parameshwara said laboratory results are based on scientific information. The Food Minister spoke on the basis of such scientific data. Lab reports have come about 20% to 30% ethanol blending in fuel. Based on those reports, he spoke referring to Karnataka's situation. He did not say this is happening in the entire country. His intention was that such a situation should not arise in Karnataka and oil companies should be given suitable instructions. It is not right for Union Ministers to criticise a statement given based on scientific reports, he said.

On repeated postponement of BBMP and GBA elections, Parameshwara said the process of preparing the voters' list is currently underway. The draft voters' list has been published and objections have been invited from the public. Elections can be held only after all processes, including inclusion and deletion of voters, are completed and the final voters' list is ready. Otherwise, permission should be given to conduct elections on the basis of the 2011 census. The census process is now beginning. It has to be decided whether to wait till the census is completed or conduct elections on some other criteria. These confusions are the reason for postponement of elections, he said. On discussions about a third Chief Minister being appointed in the State, Parameshwara said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is leading the government ably. Siddaramaiah worked towards fulfilling the promises in the Congress manifesto in the last three years. The Chief Minister is focusing on implementing the remaining manifesto points. There is still one and a half years left, and the goal is to work effectively under the Chief Minister's leadership and return to power again in 2028. It is not right to have unnecessary discussions about a third Chief Minister, he said.

On discussions about discontent among MLAs and Ministers, Parameshwara said if anyone has discontent, they can express it in the Legislature Party meeting. But in the recently held Legislature Party meeting, no one expressed any discontent. Opposition parties are unnecessarily creating discussions as if there is dissent in the Congress party. Opposition parties are trying to find faults in others' houses without correcting the faults in their own house, he said. (ANI)