Indian banks are expected to see stronger earnings in the March quarter, supported by improving net interest income and the redeployment of foreign currency non-resident bank deposits, according to a report by Jefferies. The brokerage said banks had recorded their highest net interest income growth in 11 quarters during the September quarter, indicating an improvement in their earnings momentum.

“NII rose by 13% YoY, highest in 11 qtrs, aided by loan growth and bottoming of margins,” the report said. Large banks also reported a 22 per cent increase in core profit before tax, excluding treasury income, while their asset quality remained strong.

Jefferies said bank earnings were ahead of estimates, helped by higher NII and lower credit costs. Overall credit growth stood at 20 per cent, led by corporate lending and increased use of foreign currency non-resident bank deposits. However, the brokerage noted that "unsecured loan growth stays soft". The report expects private banks to see largely stable net interest margins in the December quarter, while public sector banks could record an expansion. It said the "4Q should be stronger for most banks", supported by a policy rate hike and the redeployment of FCNR-B deposits.

Among large banks, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC First Bank delivered better-than-expected results, while AU Small Finance Bank lagged. Bank slippages declined 7 per cent year-on-year during the quarter, according to the report. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) segment also maintained strong earnings momentum. Aggregate profit for Jefferies' NBFC coverage, excluding Piramal, IIFL and gold-focused NBFCs, increased 37 per cent year-on-year.

Most companies reported profit growth of more than 20 per cent, supported by 22 per cent growth in assets under management and stable credit costs. The brokerage said NBFCs "delivered another strong quarter", with net slippages improving by 10 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 1.5 per cent.

However, it flagged some stress among gold financiers, vehicle finance companies and affordable housing finance companies. Gold lenders saw an increase in loans showing early signs of repayment stress, while some vehicle financiers indicated possible near-term pressure on demand and credit costs. Among other financial services, most insurers and fintech companies reported a strong quarter, while capital market companies recorded mixed performance.

Jefferies said the sector's overall growth remained healthy, although differences across businesses and asset quality trends will remain important to monitor in the coming quarters. (ANI)