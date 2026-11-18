Democrat Mary Peltola won Alaska's US Senate race on ‌Tuesday, ​projections from US media showed, defeating Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan and giving her party its ninth Senate flip of the midterm elections and a commanding 56-44 majority in the upper house of Congress.

Peltola, 53, who made a living in the commercial fishing industry before entering politics, also becomes the first Democrat to win a ‌US Senate seat in her home state in nearly 20 years and the first Alaska Native ever to do so. Alaska Natives account for roughly 15% to 18% of Alaska's population, the highest Indigenous proportion of any US state.

The contest was the final uncalled midterm race in the Senate. Peltola's win gives Democrats their largest Senate majority since 2009 which, combined with securing control over the House of Representatives, sets up two years of possible deadlock ‌between Congress and Republican President Donald Trump. Peltola was projected to have won 50% of first-place votes to Sullivan's 46%, enough to clear the 50% threshold and avoid additional rounds under Alaska's ranked-choice voting system.

Trump ‌won Alaska by 13 percentage points in 2024, but voter frustration with the high cost of living and the state's strong independent political streak put it back in play for Democrats. "As a lifelong Alaskan who has dedicated my career to serving our state, there is no greater honor than having Alaskans’ support in our fight to take on corporate greed, lower costs, and put Alaska first," Peltola said on X after media projected her victory. "Thank you, Alaska. Let’s get to work."

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who enlisted Peltola to ⁠challenge Sullivan, hailed ​her victory in a separate message posted on X as ⁠a "gift to Alaska, the Senate, and all of America." 'FISH, FAMILY AND FREEDOM'

"It's official: 56 Democratic Senate seats!" Schumer wrote. "Her knowledge and love for Alaska are unparalleled, and she ran a pitch-perfect campaign devoted to the issues Alaskans care most about – fish, family, and ⁠freedom." Alaska's far-flung and isolated communities can make its election counts unusually lengthy. The race was further complicated by allegations that Democrats helped recruit an independent candidate as a spoiler.

Two other candidates were on the general-election ballot: Republican Gerry Heikes, a drywall contractor, ​and Dan J. Sullivan Jr., a retired schoolteacher running as an independent. Republicans alleged that Sullivan Jr. was recruited to confuse voters who supported the incumbent senator and unsuccessfully sought to remove him from ⁠the ballot, arguing he was not a "good faith" candidate. Alaska's Supreme Court rejected that argument.

Just before Election Day, the New York Times reported that Peltola's campaign had helped recruit Sullivan Jr. into the race. Peltola's campaign denied any involvement. Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy ordered a state investigation ⁠into ​the allegations and has said it was examining anything that could "resemble perjury." The Justice Department also launched a criminal investigation into possible wrongdoing. US Attorney General Todd Blanche has described the reported recruitment effort as "fraud."

The department has sent more than 140 subpoenas, letters and notices in its investigation, Reuters previously reported, though those actions do not indicate guilt. Peltola became the first Alaska Native ever elected to Congress in 2022 in a special election ⁠to fill Alaska's lone House seat following the death of longtime Republican incumbent Don Young.

In that race, she defeated two brand-name Alaska Republicans in an upset victory over former Governor Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III, helped ⁠by the endorsement of Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski ⁠and Young's congressional staff. She was re-elected to a full two-year term in 2022, but lost her bid for a second full term in 2024 to Begich. Born in Anchorage, Peltola grew up in several communities along the Kuskokwim River in southwestern Alaska. Her mother was a member of the Yup'ik group of Alaska Natives ‌and her father was a German American ‌who moved to Alaska from Nebraska.