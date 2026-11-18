US and South Korean authorities have urged Java users to urgently install security updates after vulnerabilities were found in the popular programming language that could allow attackers to remotely execute code or crash systems. Such was the concern in South Korea, where Java is ‌widely used, that the presidential office held an emergency meeting on Tuesday with related government agencies to discuss preemptive measures to tackle the issue, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Java, available from Oracle as well as from open-source Java development kits, is used in critical information systems spanning government agencies, the corporate sector and financial institutions as well as the military. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure ‌Security Agency said in an advisory that the vulnerabilities required immediate patching. It did not link the vulnerabilities to any recent outages.

Oracle could not be immediately reached for comment, ‌but it issued a software update for its Java Development Kit on November 17 that contains fixes for the flaws. Cybersecurity concerns around the world have mounted this year with the rapid pace of AI development, including rogue AI agent incidents, and amid a slew of tech outages in recent days. Cybersecurity companies regularly turn up examples of hackers using AI to launch scores of intrusions at once.

Last month, a raft of government and company ⁠websites globally went offline ​as a precautionary measure after the disclosure of ⁠critical vulnerabilities in the PHP programming language, which underpins much of the internet, prompted millions of hacking attempts. SOUTH KOREA SEEN AS PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE

South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Internet & Security Agency said on ⁠Wednesday that public institutions and private enterprises must urgently install the security updates. South Korea is considered to be particularly vulnerable as it is among countries with heavy Java usage rates across the public and private ​sectors, according to a 2021 survey by the programming tool maker JetBrains.

China and Germany also have heavy usage rates. Java represented 53% of programming language use in ⁠South Korea compared to a global average of 30%, the JetBrains survey said.

The use in South Korea was especially high in the public sector with a 72% share of programming language use for information systems, according to a government ⁠survey ​last year. The spate of tech outages over the past week has ranged from disruptions to many Microsoft services including email, to a halt to US air travel that lasted 4-1/2 hours and a JPMorgan Chase software problem that interfered with some banking services.

Insurance provider Marsh said its clients reported 105 cyber incidents in the last two weeks of October — more ⁠than double the 48 recorded in the final two weeks of May. President Donald Trump's administration has played down concerns about a broader problem, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who ⁠doubles as national security adviser, acknowledging that the ⁠incidents were "unsettling" but adding that they were completely unrelated.

"We are not under systemic attack," he told reporters in Manila, where he was attending Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings. Concern about cybersecurity also prompted Japan to say late last month that it would set up a ‌team to simulate cyberattacks using AI ‌to identify weaknesses in technology systems.