British annual ​inflation rose to a one-year high of 3.6% ‌in ​October from 3.5% in September, official figures showed on Wednesday, after the Bank of England raised interest rates earlier this month for the first time in three years. The increase ‌was in line with economists' median prediction in a Reuters poll, while the BoE earlier this month forecast 3.7% and sees nearly 5% inflation in the second quarter of 2027 due to higher energy prices caused by the Iran war.

The BoE was ‌the slowest major advanced central bank to raise interest rates in response to the Iran war, having initially judged that ‌cancelling previous plans to cut rates this year would be sufficient to keep inflation in check. But now financial markets see a 90% chance that it will raise rates again in December and price in two or three more rate hikes for 2027 – a prospect which the BoE's chief economist, ⁠Huw Pill, ​described last week as "not outrageous".

Core ⁠consumer price inflation – which excludes volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices – held at 2.8% as economists had expected. The services component of CPI – which ⁠some policymakers view as a better underlying gauge of price trends – also held at an unchanged rate of 3.7%, below the Reuters poll ​forecast of a rise to 3.8%.

Sterling fell slightly after the data. Britain is highly exposed to the cost of ⁠imported natural gas for heating and electricity, and regulation which delays the impact of price rises on household bills means British inflation tends to be later ⁠to ​rise and fall than elsewhere.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said a drop in international energy prices at the start of the month had largely come too late to stop a roughly 20% rise in regulated household energy bills due to ⁠take effect in January. So far there have been few signs of the BoE's biggest fear, "second-round" effects, where wages and ⁠non-energy prices increase as workers and ⁠businesses try to offset losses caused by higher energy prices.

But when they voted to raise rates, BoE officials judged this was probably just a matter of time given how long ‌oil prices have spent ‌at or above $100 a barrel.