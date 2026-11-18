The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to examine videos circulating on social media allegedly showing Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashistha making objectionable remarks against lawyers and consider removing the content, if required. A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma also asked the government to examine the social media accounts from which the videos are being circulated and take appropriate action in accordance with law.

The directions came while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Karan Bir Singh seeking action against ACP Manasvi Vashistha and other Delhi Police personnel over alleged threats, intimidation and derogatory remarks against advocates amid the ongoing dispute between lawyers and police personnel. The court directed the petitioner to provide the relevant material, including the videos and details of the social media accounts, to the Central government for examination. It asked the government to look into the material and consider removing the videos, if warranted.

The High Court also issued notice to ACP Manasvi Vashistha and the Ministry of Home Affairs on the PIL seeking action against the concerned police officials over the alleged remarks and threats against lawyers. The petition has alleged that certain videos circulating on social media show ACP Vashistha making threatening and derogatory remarks against advocates. It has referred to alleged statements suggesting that advocates visiting police stations in groups could face detention and criminal action.

The plea has also drawn attention to another purported video involving a Sub-Inspector who is allegedly heard threatening to use an AK-47 rifle against an advocate if the advocate laid hands on him. Advocate Karan Bir Singh has contended that the alleged statements, if found to be genuine, raise serious concerns regarding the alleged misuse of police authority, criminal intimidation and the safety of advocates while discharging their professional duties.

The petition has also questioned the participation of serving police personnel in the recent demonstration and sought examination of the matter under the Police Forces (Restriction of Rights) Act, 1966, besides applicable service and conduct rules. The plea further seeks preservation of the original electronic material, removal of identified social media content allegedly containing unlawful threats and an independent, time-bound inquiry into the alleged misconduct of the concerned police officials. It has also sought appropriate criminal and departmental action against the police personnel wherever warranted.

The controversy arose after ACP Vashistha reportedly participated in a protest by Delhi Police personnel outside the force headquarters following a clash between lawyers and police personnel. He was subsequently reportedly suspended for alleged violation of discipline. The petitioner has argued that the suspension alone does not address the broader allegations concerning the conduct of police officials and alleged threats against advocates. (ANI)