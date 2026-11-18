As Uttar Pradesh inches towards another assembly election, the slogan ‘batenge toh katenge’ was back in the spotlight on Wednesday as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, pushed back against the suggestion that polarisation becomes more pronounced as polls approach, insisting that the message is about being “alert and cautious". He argued that the state’s younger generation needs to remember the lawlessness and violence of its past to understand why the present must be protected.

The chief minister, in a conversation with Network18, argued that the younger generation needed to understand the state’s past before judging its present, saying those who had not witnessed Uttar Pradesh’s earlier years of lawlessness might not fully appreciate the changes brought about over the past decade. “The question is not of polarisation; it is of being alert and cautious," he said.

Explaining his argument, he pointed to the experiences of young people who had lived through Uttar Pradesh’s political and social conditions a decade ago. Those who had faced an identity crisis in the state at the time would now be working somewhere and would be able to recognise the difference, he said. However, today’s younger generation, particularly Gen Z and Gen Alpha, had not witnessed the state’s darker years and needed to be reminded of them, Yogi added.

Making a case for remembering the state’s previous political and law-and-order situation, Adityanath said the present could only be understood in the context of the past. “Vartaman tabhi surakshit hota hai jab hum bhoot kaal ko dekhte hain. Future tabhi garima-may hoga jab vartaman sudhrega (The present is safe only when we look at the past. The future will be dignified only when the present improves)," he said. He argued that the improvements witnessed in Uttar Pradesh were possible because his government had corrected the mistakes of previous administrations.

“The present has improved because we have rectified the mistakes made by the previous government in the past," he said. The chief minister also placed the responsibility of sustaining this change on the younger generation.

“Now, it is your responsibility to take this forward,” he told them, urging young people to carry forward the changes made in the state. (ANI)