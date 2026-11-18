Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBC broadcaster Dan Hicks' cause of death revealed to be pneumonia

Legendary NBC Sports broadcaster Dan ​Hicks died of multifocal pneumonia, according to his death certificate obtained by the California Post. Hicks ​passed away at 5:32 p.m. on Nov. 11 in Greenwich, Conn., per ‌the ​report. He had been dealing with fluid buildup in his lungs, which came in the aftermath of an upper respiratory infection and autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Soccer-Tashima confirms backing of five national federations, submits bid for FIFA presidency

Japan Football Association (JFA) Honorary President Kozo Tashima said on Wednesday he has submitted his candidacy for the FIFA ‌presidency after securing the support of five national federations. Nominations for the FIFA presidential election close at 2259 GMT on Wednesday, four months before the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat on March 18, where the vote will take place.

Golf-Woods to make competitive return at December's Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods will end more than two years away from official competition when he tees it up at next month's Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event he hosts ‌in the Bahamas, organisers said on Tuesday. The 50-year-old, who hosts the 20-player event, has not competed in a world-ranking tournament since missing the cut at the 2024 British Open due to a combination of injuries, ‌surgeries and legal complications.

Philadelphia awarded four more Army-Navy games

Philadelphia was named as the host city for four additional Army-Navy games on Tuesday. In addition to the previously awarded 2027 contest, the city will host the iconic college football rivalry in 2028, 2030, 2032 and 2034 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Clemson's Defiant Dabo: 'Coach Swinney is gonna win another national championship'

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is not paying attention to the growing noise questioning his job security. The two-time national champion coach is not entertaining any questions on the matter either.

LeBron James ⁠sues 'Bron' sports ​betting app, alleging trademark infringement

Basketball superstar LeBron James sued the ⁠sports betting research app Bron on Tuesday, accusing it of trademark infringement for using his nickname and an artificial intelligence-generated likeness of him in a recent ad campaign without permission. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the Philadelphia 76ers forward said he carefully protects ⁠his image and chooses who to endorse, reflecting his status as "one of the most recognizable identities in the world," and commands tens of millions of dollars for endorsing products or ventures.

Lions not banning celebrations with DE Aidan Hutchinson (ACL) out for ​season

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is out for the season with a torn ACL, an injury that occurred celebrating a sack of New England Patriots quarterback ⁠Drake Maye on Sunday in Munich, Germany. Campbell said he doesn't blame Hutchinson for the emotional reaction to making a big play and has no desire to tamp down post-play celebrations.

Tennis-Top seed Zverev powers past Shelton to punch semi-final ticket

World number one Alexander Zverev cruised ⁠past ​Ben Shelton 6-2 7-6(4) on Tuesday to book a semi-final spot at the ATP Finals with a group match to spare. The German, who won two Grand Slams and topped the rankings in his most successful year to date, delivered a dominant performance to extend his perfect record against Shelton to 7-0. He next plays France's Arthur Fils in his final group match.

Motor racing-Verstappen has the form to become a triple Vegas winner

Max ⁠Verstappen can win the Las Vegas Grand Prix for the third time in four years this weekend as he battles George Russell to be best of the rest behind new champion Kimi Antonelli. With both ⁠titles won by Mercedes and races to spare, the sport ⁠heads to the bright lights of 'Sin City' still with some unfinished business and much of the focus now on the battle for second place.

Boxing-Former world champion Linares says he has been detained by ICE

Former Venezuelan world boxing champion Jorge Linares said he is in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement after ‌being detained on Sunday in El ‌Paso, Texas. Linares, who won 47 of his 56 bouts in a nearly 21-year professional career, held titles at ​lightweight, featherweight and super featherweight. He retired in 2023.