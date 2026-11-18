Canada and China ​are taking steps to widen access for financial ​firms in each other's markets, Canadian Prime ‌Minister Mark ​Carney said on Wednesday, giving the countries the "tools to act decisively" in times of financial stress.

Canada is taking a "step-by-step" approach to re-engage with China after years of ‌strained relations, Foreign Minister Anita Anand told Reuters earlier, as Ottawa looks to the world's second-largest economy to cut its reliance on the US. "When our businesses depend on too few currencies or single payment channels, disruption, when it comes, can ‌spread quickly," Carney told an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen.

China and Canada had ‌renewed the currency swap arrangement between their central banks and are "issuing each other's currencies", he added. A major plank of Carney's economic strategy is to reduce Canada's heavy reliance on the United States, which has imposed hefty tariffs on many Canadian products.

After the speech, Carney told reporters Canada's ⁠trading relationship ​with the United States was ⁠much larger and more complex. "The United States fundamentally changed its trade objectives, and we are focused on getting the right deal for Canadians," he ⁠said.

He said Canada began to recalibrate ties with China after he took office last year, boosting Canadian exports to China by more ​than a third this year, while two-way trade stands at C$125 billion ($87 billion). Canada had restored market access ⁠for more than 99% of the trade previously subject to punitive tariff action, he said.

Xi and Carney agreed to extend and expand a ⁠preliminary ​deal for better access to the Chinese market for Canada's farmers and seafood harvesters, his office said in a statement on Tuesday. China will provide additional tariff relief for around C$400 million ($280 million) in Canadian exports, including frozen pork ⁠cuts and fish and seafood.

In exchange, Canada has agreed to extend by two years existing remission measures for certain ⁠Chinese steel and aluminium products ⁠now set to expire at the end of 2026, the statement added. Xi said that since their January pact to advance the China-Canada strategic partnership, exchanges and cooperation have fully resumed ‌across various ‌fields.

($1=1.4308 Canadian dollars) (Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Tom Hogue, ​Lincoln Feast and Clarence Fernandez)