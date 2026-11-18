Kabaddi has long been one of India’s most celebrated traditional sports, producing generations of athletes who have represented the country on the international stage. From grassroots competitions to global championships, the sport has steadily evolved, creating opportunities for talented players to turn their passion into professional careers. Today, as Indian kabaddi enters a new phase of professional growth, the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) is emerging as an important platform in this journey. For Indian kabaddi star and gold medallist Ashu Malik, the league represents an opportunity to give the sport a new dimension and strengthen its professional ecosystem.

“Kabaddi Champions League is giving Indian kabaddi a new dimension,” said Ashu Malik as per a press release, reflecting on the league’s growing role in the development of the sport. The statement carries significance coming from a player who has experienced Indian kabaddi at the highest level. A member of the Indian team that won the gold medal in Japan, Ashu Malik represents a generation of athletes who have helped strengthen India’s position in international kabaddi.

Ashu Malik was part of Hisar Heroes during the inaugural season of the Kabaddi Champions League. His association with the franchise is set to continue, with Hisar Heroes retaining the Indian international ahead of Season 2. In a franchise-based sporting competition, player retention is more than a team-building exercise. It reflects confidence, continuity and the belief that an athlete can play an important role in a team’s ambitions.

For Hisar Heroes, retaining Ashu Malik signals their intention to build around a player whose experience and international exposure can bring considerable value to the squad. Expressing his happiness over the franchise’s continued faith, Ashu Malik said, “Representing Hisar Heroes has been a special experience for me. I am thankful to the franchise for showing confidence in my abilities and retaining me for another season. When a team continues to believe in you, it motivates you to work harder and deliver even better performances. I am looking forward to the new season and hope we can achieve something special together.”

India’s contribution to world kabaddi has been immense. The country has consistently produced athletes who have represented it at major international competitions. Behind every successful player is a sporting culture built around discipline, determination, physical strength and an uncompromising competitive spirit. However, the next stage of development requires more than individual talent. It requires structured competitions, professional opportunities, exposure to quality opposition and an ecosystem that allows athletes to build sustainable sporting careers.

By bringing together franchises, established international players and emerging talent, KCL is attempting to create a professional platform that takes the sport beyond its traditional boundaries. The growth of franchise-based leagues has changed the landscape of Indian sports. Such competitions provide athletes with greater visibility, allow franchises to invest in talent and create new commercial opportunities for the sporting ecosystem.

For Indian kabaddi, the opportunity is significant. KCL’s focus on franchise-based competition can help young players from different parts of the country dream of competing alongside established names. It also provides supporters with an opportunity to connect with teams and players while creating a wider audience for the sport.

Ashu Malik believes that such platforms can play a vital role in taking Indian kabaddi forward. “India has always been a powerhouse of kabaddi, producing some of the finest players in the world. A platform like KCL can take this legacy forward by providing young players with opportunities to showcase their talent, compete at a professional level and build their identity. The future of kabaddi depends on creating more such opportunities for our athletes,” he said.

As the Kabaddi Champions League prepares for its second season, the retention of established players such as Ashu Malik reflects the franchises’ emphasis on experience, stability and competitive strength. For Hisar Heroes, having an Indian gold medallist in their squad is an important boost. For Ashu Malik, it is another opportunity to represent his team, contribute to Indian kabaddi and inspire the next generation of players.

Ultimately, the bigger story of KCL is not limited to franchises, auctions or individual player performances. It is about creating a sporting ecosystem in which talent receives recognition, athletes get professional opportunities and a traditional Indian sport finds new avenues for growth. India has already produced some of the biggest names in world kabaddi. The challenge now is to create an environment that produces many more.

And if Ashu Malik’s words are any indication, the Kabaddi Champions League hopes to become an important part of that journey. (ANI)