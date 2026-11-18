By By Saurav Mukherjee Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday said there was no immediate plan to move towards 24x7 stock market trading, citing cybersecurity risks, fragmented liquidity and investor fatigue. He also said extending tokenisation to equity markets was not feasible at present, given the scale of India's equity market and the high costs involved.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 65th General Assembly and Annual Meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), Pandey said any move towards round-the-clock trading would require strong justification, considering the associated operational risks. "For the 24x7 approach, we should have a very strong kind of reason why should we do it, and what are the costs and what are the risks of that," Pandey said. "Nobody has a clue of how they are going to handle the cybersecurity. Every day something is happening in the US."

He did not comment on extending the existing trading hours, but questioned the efficiency of longer market sessions, citing their potential impact on liquidity and retail investors. "People will complain that the prices have gone up at night while they were sleeping. Extending the market hours is not necessarily a very efficient way," he said.

Pandey also indicated that prediction markets were not a priority for the regulator. On distributed ledger technology (DLT), Pandey said corporate bond tokenisation was progressing through a three-phase pilot, but extending the technology to equities was not viable at present due to the scale of India's equity market and the costs involved.

"Equity is a slightly different cup of tea," he said. "We have to see the efficiency of DLT technologies vis-a-vis equity market cap. DLT cannot handle it, and it will be a very costly technology." On the possibility of dual listing of Indian companies overseas, Pandey flagged two structural challenges: the absence of full rupee capital account convertibility and India's client-level segregation framework.

He explained that India tracks individual investors through millions of accounts and around 1,000 clearing members, unlike markets that use omnibus accounts, where clearing corporations have limited visibility into individual end-clients. Aligning the two systems would pose technological challenges, he said. "Dual listing would mean that your prices will simply equalize, and all kinds of investors should be capable of trading in all kinds of places," Pandey said.

On other market reforms, he said SEBI was undertaking a comprehensive review of its Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR), Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR), and Innovators Growth Platform (IGP) norms, which were last overhauled in 2018. The regulator is also examining proposals concerning the Margin Trading Facility (MTF) and a pre-IPO platform. On Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLBM), Pandey said India would pursue an exchange-traded model rather than adopt opaque over-the-counter practices.

"We don't want anything dark pool or outside OTC kind of thing. We want it on exchanges," he said, emphasising the need for transparent market frameworks. (ANI)