Sterling fell to a one-month low versus a broadly strong dollar on Wednesday, after data showing underlying UK inflation rose at the same pace in October as ‌the month before dampened expectations for another near-term Bank of England rate rise.

Annual inflation rose to a one-year high of 3.6%, up from 3.5% in September, as economists had expected. However, after stripping out volatile items such as energy and food, prices held at 2.8% in October, unchanged from the month ‌before. The pound declined 0.4% to $1.314, its lowest since mid-October. It was also marginally lower against the euro at 83.35 pence per euro.

"Today's data ‌is somewhat reassuring in indicating limited risks of further pass-through to underlying inflation," said Derek Halpenny, head of research, global markets EMEA & international securities at MUFG. Traders attach a roughly 80% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December from the BoE, compared with a 92% chance earlier in the week. Odds for another 25-bp rate hike early next year are ⁠under 50%.

Earlier ​in the week, data showed that ⁠wage growth, another indicator of inflation, slowed in the third quarter of this year, adding to the case for a more measured approach to monetary tightening. "The labour market continues to ⁠show mixed signs, but weaker, more benign wage growth was evident in the labour market data yesterday that will help reassure the BoE that the risks ​of a broadening of inflation remains contained," Halpenny said.

Sterling, like other major currencies, has also been hurt by broad-based dollar strength as ⁠markets price in further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Investors fully price in a 25-bp December Fed rate hike, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool shows. Still, despite recent weakness, ⁠the ​pound is down 2.3% this year versus the dollar, though it is faring better than the euro's 6.6% slide. The euro was near a March 2025 low versus the pound.

Concerns about soaring debt levels in euro zone economies such as France have weighed on the euro, while ⁠relief over fiscal discipline from the government of new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and better-than-expected economic growth have limited the pound's losses. Market attention was also ⁠turning to a UK-European Union summit ⁠on Friday, with efforts to improve relations seen as positive for sterling.

Britain set out on Tuesday the broad shape of a package of agreements it hopes to strike with the EU, including a youth experience programme, a ‌food trade deal ‌and closer cooperation on carbon emissions.