Defending champions Chennai Singams have retained their core team as they formed the 18-member squad at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 4 Player Auction, held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, on Sunday evening. The franchise retained last season’s MVP Jagat Sarkar for Rs 26.03 lakh, bought back batter Ketan Mhatre for ₹20.05 lakh, and reunited with Ankur Singh, who captained the side last season, for Rs 15.75 lakh, according to a press release from ISPL.

Alongside this experienced group, the franchise has also invested in emerging talent. Under-19 player Harshit Kedia, a promising tennis-ball cricketer from Bihar, who was a part of the Bihar T10 League, has been acquired for Rs 3 lakh. Other key names include Amit Naik from West Zone (16.65 L), Sarfraz Khan from East Zone (15 L) and Ashish Kumar Pal from West Zone (11.50 L) Chennai Singams enter Season 4 as defending champions, having won their maiden ISPL title in Season 3 with a 29-run victory over Tiigers of Kolkata in the final in Surat. Sarkar was named Most Valuable Player of the season, and Mhatre top-scored with 30 in the final.

Speaking after the auction, Rajdip Gupta, Owner, Chennai Singams, said, “Our approach has been the same across all seasons. Our vision is clear: we want to build a platform for players who could not find the success they wanted in leather-ball cricket. Tennis-ball cricket is growing bigger because of ISPL, and players can now build a career in it as well. As defending champions, we are not taking any pressure. In any match, you either win or lose. Whenever you play, play hard and play for the win.” From well-planned training and preparation routines to proper nutrition, Chennai Singams has built its set-up in a structured & disciplined way, making sure every player, whether a seasoned name or a newcomer from a small town, gets the best of facilities to work with.

ISPL Season 4, the fourth edition of India’s pioneering tennis-ball T10 league, will be played in Goa from December 6, 2026 to January 3, 2027. Chennai Singams Full Squad: Jagat Sarkar (Retained, Rs 26.03 lakh), Ketan Mhatre (Rs 20.05 lakh), Amit Naik (Rs 16.65 lakh), Ankur Singh (Rs 15.75 lakh), Sarfraz Khan (Rs 15 lakh), Ashish Kumar Pal (Rs 11.5 lakh), Ejaj Ahamad (Rs 8 lakh), Bhushan Gole (Rs 6 lakh), Venkatachalapathi Manimaran (Rs 3.60 lakh), Rajesh Sorte (Rs 3 lakh), Saqlain Akhtar (Rs 3 lakh), Harshit Kedia (Rs 3 lakh), Sunil Kumar (Rs 3 lakh), Dipesh Salvi (Rs 3 lakh), Yashwant Sahu (Rs 3 lakh), Vivek Mohanan (Rs 3 lakh), Aakash Singh (Rs 3 lakh) and Utkarsh Pathak (Rs 3 lakh). (ANI)