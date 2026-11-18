For many of us, 2026 felt like the year the future had arrived. Artificial intelligence was everywhere, helping us plan our dinners, map out our vacations and draft emails. NASA returned to ​the moon and robot and health technology made rapid advances. But, just like the science fiction movies warned, the future had a dark side: ​AI taking jobs, growing cyberattacks, and developments in drone warfare. The hotspot for drone warfare was Ukraine, where ‌Russia's invasion ​that began in 2022 ground on. In the Middle East, a new war broke out when Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, quickly spiraling into a regional conflict. That brought an end to the long leadership of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in a February airstrike. Across the ocean, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's time in office also came to an abrupt end when he was captured by US forces. He spent the rest of the year in a ‌US jail.

Over 600 photographers at Reuters sent more than 1 million photos from 183 countries in 2026, documenting all of this and much more. The damage wrought as the planet heats was ever more in evidence, from drought in Britain to wildfires in Indonesia and southern Europe and an unusually large typhoon in China. The collapse of a massive wall of rock and ice in the mountains near Tibet's border with Nepal led to catastrophic flooding in the valley below; rapidly warming temperatures caused glaciers to thin.

As well as negotiating the future, we also enjoyed traditions and remembered the past. The US celebrated 250 years since the signing of its Declaration of Independence and commemorated 25 years ‌since the World Trade Center attacks, Italy hosted the Winter Olympics, and teams lined up to lift global soccer's top trophy — an honor that went in 2026 to Spain. Reuters photographers will be there for whatever the future brings. Below is a selection of some of their best work in the year that was.

JANUARY The ‌year began with the stunning news of a US military operation in Venezuela. Longtime US foe President Nicolas Maduro was captured in a dramatic overnight operation and whisked to New York to face charges of drug trafficking, to which he has pleaded not guilty. In Iran, some of the biggest anti-government protests in decades broke out, while in the US an immigration crackdown and fatal shootings by immigration enforcement agents also led to demonstrations.

FEBRUARY Winter in the Northern Hemisphere brought the swish and flick of skates and skis to Milano Cortina, host of the Winter Olympics, while the brave went for a dip in Poland's icy waters. The US and Israel launched a wave of strikes against Iran, killing Khamenei and kicking off a conflict that was to dominate the news agenda in 2026.

MARCH The conflict in the Middle ⁠East escalated, with ​Iran striking Gulf states and blockading the Strait of Hormuz and a new war erupting between ⁠Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. In Gaza, meanwhile, families were still dealing with the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas conflict that began in 2023, with strikes continuing despite a ceasefire. It was grimly apt that a movie titled "One Battle After Another" dominated the Oscars, far away in Los Angeles.

APRIL Space fans around the world watched excitedly as NASA's Artemis II mission blasted off from Cape Canaveral, on the first astronaut ⁠voyage to the moon in over half a century. The four astronauts saw from space all Earthlings' shared home, shimmering in the void. The precious if brief moment of harmony was echoed by Pope Leo, releasing a white dove of peace on his tour of four African countries.

MAY The year was one in which growing fears about accelerating technology were often in the ​headlines, or hotly debated on social media forums. Artificial intelligence appeared to be slipping away from the purview of its creators, China's humanoid robot industry expanded rapidly, and in Ukraine, now into a fifth year of war with Russia, drones dominated the skies.

JUNE The much-anticipated soccer World Cup tournament kicked ⁠off in June. Held every four years, this edition was hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico; city centers and stadiums across North America were flooded with colorfully dressed fans — and their pets. In Venezuela, around 5,000 people were killed when two powerful back-to-back quakes collapsed buildings and cracked roads in two.

JULY The United States celebrated its 250th anniversary on July 4. Around the country, Americans attended special exhibitions, watched fireworks light up the ⁠sky, ​and partied. In Washington, the Patriot Front, a white supremacist organization, held its own interpretation of the day, with members marching through the city with their faces masked.

AUGUST A monster El Niño event began in 2026, set to stretch into next year, compounding some effects of climate change while temporarily easing others. Against that backdrop, the effects of extreme weather included a drought that turned England's green and pleasant land brown, wildfires in Indonesia that destroyed the habitat of endangered orangutans, and a glacial collapse and flood near the border between Nepal and China's Tibet that swept away entire villages and buried homes in the mud.

SEPTEMBER US President Donald Trump appeared ubiquitous ⁠again. Trump, who turned 80 in June, held rallies across the country to support Republican candidates ahead of November's midterm elections. He was at the World Cup final in New Jersey in July and his party's convention in Dallas in September, the same month he hosted China's President Xi Jinping on an elaborate state ⁠visit.

OCTOBER Street protests exploded in France in October. What began as demonstrations by high school students ⁠against teacher shortages and shoddy classrooms expanded into wider protests against high living costs and declining public services, eventually erupting into some of the most violent rioting the country has seen in decades. There were smaller-scale protests across Europe and Latin America, and Albania in particular was a focus of rallies against perceived government corruption and lack of jobs.

NOVEMBER The golden hues of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere were reflected in changing foliage in London, a foggy Eiffel Tower in Paris, and buckets ‌of candles to celebrate the Day of the Dead in ‌Oaxaca, Mexico. In the Southern Hemisphere, it was spring and the season of rebirth, and the faithful turned out in their millions to welcome Pope Leo to Uruguay, ​Argentina, and his adopted home, Peru.

(Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)