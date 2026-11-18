Hungary's government plans to end a 20-year concession contract ​signed under the previous government of Viktor ​Orban that gave two firms exclusive ‌rights to ​supply the country's tobacco shops, Transport and Investment Minister David Vitezy said. The move is part of Prime Minister Peter Magyar's efforts to roll back ‌business arrangements put in place during Orban's 16 years in power that critics say favoured politically connected companies.

Under a bill to be submitted to parliament, the concession would end on June 1, 2027, long before its scheduled ‌2035 expiry, Vitezy said in a Facebook post late on Tuesday. "Our goal is to dismantle a ‌privately held monopoly that was created without competition and is exceptionally profitable, and to restore transparent regulation," Vitezy said.

The National Tobacco Retail Supply Company (ODBE), owned by British American Tobacco's Hungarian unit and Taban Trafik, was awarded the concession in 2015 to act as ⁠the intermediary ​between manufacturers and retailers ⁠across the central European country. Vitezy said ODBE operates in a monopoly position, with a margin set by law and extremely favourable payment ⁠terms.

"The exclusive right was granted without meaningful competition or a transparent tender, which in our view conflicts with EU law," ​he said. ODBE told Reuters that it was analysing the new draft bill and did not ⁠wish to comment on it until a final version is published.

"The National Tobacco Retail Supply Company, as it has over the past ⁠11 ​years, continues to regard ensuring and delivering supply security at a high standard as its most important task," it said. Under the legislative proposal, several operators, including manufacturers, could supply shops directly if they meet ⁠legal requirements.

The bill would also change how margins are set. Under current rules, retailers' margins rise when tobacco ⁠taxes increase. In the future, ⁠margins would be tied to the net price, so tax increases would not automatically boost retailers’ earnings. Vitezy said the bill would not directly affect Hungary's network of ‌tobacco shops, which ‌the economy ministry is reviewing separately.