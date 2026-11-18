Kremlin says Putin and Trump are unlikely to hold full-scale negotiations at APEC summit, TASS reports
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are unlikely to have time for fully-fledged bilateral negotiations at the APEC summit in China, but may talk on the event's sidelines, the TASS news agency reported. Peskov was cited as saying that the two leaders would exchange views on the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran if they got a chance to talk one-on-one.
Separately, TASS cited Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov as saying Putin and Trump might get the chance to talk informally during the event more than once. Putin and Trump are due to take part in three-way talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.