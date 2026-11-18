Kremlin ​spokesman Dmitry Peskov ​said on ‌Wednesday that ​Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart ‌Donald Trump are unlikely to have time for fully-fledged bilateral negotiations at the ‌APEC summit in China, but may talk ‌on the event's sidelines, the TASS news agency reported. Peskov was cited as saying that the ⁠two ​leaders would exchange ⁠views on the conflicts in Ukraine and ⁠Iran if they got a chance to ​talk one-on-one.

Separately, TASS cited Kremlin foreign ⁠policy aide Yuri Ushakov as saying Putin and ⁠Trump ​might get the chance to talk informally during the event more ⁠than once. Putin and Trump are due to ⁠take ⁠part in three-way talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on ‌Thursday.