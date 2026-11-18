Today we focus ​on the brain, highlighting a new blood test that may help clinicians to better measure ‌the ​advance of Alzheimer's disease, and research into changes in brain functions with aging. BLOOD TEST TRACKS PROGRESSION OF ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

A new blood test helps show the extent to which Alzheimer's disease has progressed in the brain, researchers reported in Boston at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference. The test from Alamar Biosciences measures levels of a biomarker called eMTBR-tau that reflects the extent ‌to which twisty tangles of tau protein have accumulated in brain cells.

Currently available blood tests for Alzheimer’s disease measure proteins such as beta-amyloid and phosphorylated tau that rise early in the disease process but give only limited information about tau tangle buildup in later stages. Two Alzheimer's drugs on the market are designed to reduce beta-amyloid plaques in the brain, but there are several drugs in development targeting tau. “One of the most challenging tasks in Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis is to establish in a patient with cognitive impairment that Alzheimer’s pathology is not ‌just present, but that is present in a sufficiently advanced biological stage to be a likely explanation for symptoms,” study leader Dr. Niklas Mattsson-Carlgren of Lund University in Sweden said in a statement.

The new blood test is not yet available for ‌clinical use and is not meant to diagnose Alzheimer's disease on its own, the researchers said in a report of the study published in JAMA. “Having a simple yet highly scalable way to determine the extent of tau tangle buildup in the brain represents a major step forward in our understanding of Alzheimer’s,” study co-leader Nicholas Ashton of Banner Sun Health Research Institute in Sun City, Arizona, said in a statement.

Together, existing blood tests and the new test for eMTBR-tau could help doctors make better treatment decisions and identify the right patients for clinical trials, Ashton said. THE BRAIN’S SELF-MAINTENANCE MAY BE IMPAIRED WITH AGING

A process responsible for ⁠flushing waste from ​the brain during sleep is often impaired in older people, according to ⁠a study by researchers who aim to explore whether this impacts the risk of neurodegenerative disorders. During deep non-REM sleep, waves of electrical pulses in the brain contribute to physical recovery and memory consolidation. These slow waves, which can be monitored by electroencephalography, are also critical for generating waves of cerebrospinal fluid that help flush ⁠waste from the brain.

In late-night tests in two groups of volunteers – ages 18-39 and 60-84 – the researchers used MRI techniques to measure blood flow and CSF flow in the brain, and EEG to measure brain waves, they reported in Nature Aging. While waves of electrical pulses and consequent ​waves of CSF became stronger during non-REM sleep in younger adults, that was not universally true for older volunteers.

In experiments done while subjects were fully awake, the researchers tried to figure out what was causing the age-related declines in cerebrospinal ⁠fluid flow. First, they measured blood flow while subjects performed a task that typically drives increases in brain activity and blood volume. In many older subjects, neural activity did go up but blood flow did not increase by much, suggesting the blood vessels’ ability to respond to increased oxygen demand has diminished.

Later, subjects were asked to ⁠hold ​their breath, which normally leads to an increase in carbon dioxide levels in the blood and an increase in blood flow to the brain. In the older participants, the average blood flow increase was smaller than in the younger subjects. These two factors accounted for much of the decline in CSF flow but did not explain all of it, which suggests there may be other age-related factors contributing to CSF flow reduction, the researchers said.

Previous studies have found that sleep disturbances are linked to a greater risk of ⁠neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. No one in this study had been diagnosed with such disorders, but some of the older adults showed signs of gray matter atrophy, which was correlated with a greater decrease in CSF ⁠flow. The researchers hope to continue studying some of the participants to learn ⁠whether changes to CSF flow are associated with a higher risk of developing a neurodegenerative disorder.

“Some people age very successfully with great cognitive outcomes, and other people develop cognitive decline,” study leader Laura Lewis of MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said in a statement. For some of the older adults in this study, their CSF fell right in the range of the healthy young adults, ‌Lewis noted. “We are really interested in what’s different ‌in those people and how that might be related to future health outcomes.”

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