Ukrainian ​Foreign Minister Andriy ​Sybiha urged ‌China and ​the United States on Wednesday to apply ‌pressure on Russia to end its war in Ukraine. Chinese President Xi Jinping, ‌US President Donald Trump and Russian ‌President Vladimir Putin are due to hold a trilateral meeting on Thursday in China's ⁠southern ​city ⁠of Shenzhen.

"It is very important, you know, ⁠that through this meeting the two leaders ​do not give Putin the ⁠false impression that we are returning to a ⁠period ​of divided spheres of influence. The tone needs to be ⁠different - pressure," Sybiha told reporters. He said ⁠no ⁠decisions on Ukraine's fate could be taken without Ukraine.