Chile economy posts biggest quarterly drop since 2020 on mining slump
Chile's economy contracted 1.8% in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, central bank data showed on Wednesday, compared with market expectations of a 1.4% decline in a Reuters poll.
The contraction in the economy of the world's largest copper producer marked the steepest quarterly decline since the second quarter of 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions triggered a 12.5% slump. On an annual basis, gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.1% in the period, worse than the 0.8% drop forecast by economists.
The third-quarter contraction was mainly driven by the crucial mining sector, which fell 12.9% on a sequential basis and 14.7% year-on-year, and also reflected weaker domestic demand, the central bank said. Chile's central bank last month held its benchmark interest rate at 4.5%, saying that policymakers would remain particularly attentive to signs that recent shocks were having a larger or more persistent impact on inflation.
The government of the South American country in October also cut its economic growth forecast for the year to 0.7% from 1.8%, while slightly raising its inflation outlook.