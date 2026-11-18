Chile's economy contracted 1.8% ​in the third ‌quarter from ​the previous three-month period, central bank data showed on Wednesday, compared with ‌market expectations of a 1.4% decline in a Reuters poll.

The contraction in the economy of the world's largest copper producer marked ‌the steepest quarterly decline since the second quarter of 2020, ‌when COVID-19 restrictions triggered a 12.5% slump. On an annual basis, gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.1% in the period, worse than the 0.8% drop ⁠forecast ​by economists.

The third-quarter ⁠contraction was mainly driven by the crucial mining sector, which fell 12.9% ⁠on a sequential basis and 14.7% year-on-year, and also reflected ​weaker domestic demand, the central bank said. Chile's central bank last ⁠month held its benchmark interest rate at 4.5%, saying that policymakers would ⁠remain ​particularly attentive to signs that recent shocks were having a larger or more persistent impact on inflation.

The government ⁠of the South American country in October also cut its economic growth ⁠forecast ⁠for the year to 0.7% from 1.8%, while slightly raising its inflation outlook.