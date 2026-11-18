Futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose on Wednesday after Nvidia's upbeat revenue forecast eased concerns about the chip bellwether's outlook and lifted sentiment across ‌AI-linked stocks ahead of Anthropic's highly anticipated IPO pricing. Nvidia shares rose 2.7% in premarket trading after the company said on Tuesday it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%. Analysts on average had estimated $125.25 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Uncertainty around Nvidia's outlook following former CEO Jensen ‌Huang's sudden exit last week had rattled investor confidence in the AI trade. On Tuesday, the company's board dismissed the idea of rehiring ‌Huang amid a campaign to bring him back. "The massive results, strong guidance and reassurance that the strategy Huang put in place remains firmly on track show that an orderly CEO transition does not necessarily have to dilute the company's value," said Thomas Monteiro, senior analyst at Investing.com.

The positive results and commentary also lifted rival chipmakers. Advanced Micro Devices rose ⁠1.9%, Broadcom gained ​2.2%, Micron climbed 2.7% and Marvell added ⁠3.2%. Neoclouds CoreWeave and Nebius jumped 4.4% and 6.4%, respectively, while data center-related firms IREN , Applied Digital and Core Scientific were up between 3.6% and 5.2%.

Investors are now shifting their ⁠attention to Anthropic's initial public offering pricing later in the day, in a key test of Wall Street's appetite for companies tied to the AI boom. The ​Claude chatbot creator is eyeing a valuation of as much as $1.4 trillion. At 6:47 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 57 points, ⁠or 0.11%, and S&P 500 E-minis were up 30.5 points, or 0.41%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 242.5 points, or 0.9%.

FED MINUTES IN FOCUS Markets will also parse minutes from the ⁠Federal ​Open Market Committee's October meeting, expected later in the day, for clues on the central bank's interest rate policy path.

Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said on Tuesday the US central bank will likely need to raise rates again to battle high inflation, though ⁠he pushed back against the idea of an aggressive path of action. Markets are almost fully pricing in the chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike ⁠next month.

Multiple Fed officials had expressed ⁠the need for aggressive rate hikes last week after a hotter-than-expected October inflation report. Shares of home-improvement retailer Lowe's fell 3% after the company forecast annual profit below Wall Street estimates.

Take-Two Interactive shares jumped 5.9% after the global rollout ‌of Grand Theft ‌Auto VI began.