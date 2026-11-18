A record ​number of patent applications were filed ​worldwide last year, with China accounting ‌for ​more than half of the increase, a new report by the United Nations intellectual property agency said on Wednesday.

Innovators ‌around the world filed more than 3.9 million patent applications in 2025, a 6% increase from 2024 and the fastest annual growth rate since 2016, according to the Geneva-based ‌World Intellectual Property Organization, which oversees a system for countries to share ‌recognition of patents. Applications rose by 224,000 globally in 2025 from the previous year. China accounted for 113,693 of the increase.

WIPO Director General Daren Tang said companies were continuing to invest in technology-driven growth, ⁠while countries ​were looking to ⁠innovation as a driver of growth and development, with investment in artificial intelligence turbocharging those trends. Innovators based ⁠in China filed around 1.9 million patent applications worldwide in 2025, followed by the US ​with 489,766 and Japan with 466,301.

Asia’s share of total patent applications filed globally rose ⁠from 61.9% in 2015 to 71.2% in 2025, largely driven by China, which represented about 68.5% ⁠of ​all applications filed within Asia last year. While the report does not identify AI-related patents, computer technology remained the largest field of patenting in 2024, the latest ⁠year for which such data were available, accounting for 13% of all published patent ⁠applications.

Patent filings ⁠from India rose 37.5% to exceed 100,000 applications for the first time, while applications from Israel, the US, Russia and Germany ‌declined from ‌2024 levels.