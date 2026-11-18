Brazil built its status as ​a global corn export powerhouse by squeezing a second crop out of land already devoted to soybeans, dramatically boosting production ​without a comparable expansion in farmland. But sustaining that export success is another story, and the task ‌may ​not be easy.

Brazil's domestic demand is surging, fueled by the ethanol industry, while expansion of the soybean-corn double-cropping system that put Brazilian corn on the map appears to be leveling off. Crop agency Conab projects Brazil's 2026/27 corn crop will hit a record 148 million metric tons, up 2.4% on the year. But that includes only a modest 0.4% rise in the second-planted crop that typically supplies export markets.

Given this ‌backdrop, the question now is whether Brazil can sustain its growing influence in the global corn trade. THE SECOND-CROP REVOLUTION

Brazil's transformation into a leading corn supplier is tied to the rise of its second crop, typically planted between January and March after soybeans are harvested. At the turn of the century, second-crop corn accounted for just 15% of Brazil's total corn production. By 2024/25, that share had reached a record 80%, according to Conab data.

The shift helped Brazil briefly overtake the US as the world's largest corn exporter in 2022/23 amid a US drought, a milestone for ‌a country that played a modest role in corn trade just two decades earlier. One way to measure the evolution of Brazil's corn sector is to compare second-crop corn acreage with soybean acreage.

In the early 2000s, Brazil planted fewer than 20 hectares of second-crop corn ‌for every 100 hectares (247 acres) of soybeans. That figure doubled to a peak of 39 hectares by 2021/22 as farmers expanded double-cropping. But the ratio has since hovered around 37, suggesting that double-cropping expansion relative to the soybean footprint has largely stabilized.

Soybean plantings continue to expand, allowing second-crop corn acreage to grow, but the rapid spread of double-cropping across Brazil's soybean acreage appears to be slowing. Yields have been almost as important. Over the past decade, yield improvements have contributed nearly as much as acreage expansion to Brazil's second-crop corn production growth, according to calculations using Conab data.

Further yield gains could become increasingly important if double-cropping intensity remains relatively stable. MORE CORN, MORE COMPETITION

Brazil's second-crop corn revolution also ⁠created the foundation for ​a rapidly expanding domestic ethanol industry, adding another major buyer for grain ⁠that might otherwise be available to exporters. Corn used for ethanol production surged from less than 1 million tons in 2017 to 21.4 million tons in 2025, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). The second crop is the primary source, and Mato Grosso, Brazil's top corn-producing state, accounted for 63% of the country's corn processed into ethanol last ⁠year.

Cheap corn and valuable byproducts, including animal feed and corn oil, have encouraged greater corn use in ethanol production. Plans for additional processing capacity suggest demand is unlikely to slow anytime soon. That competition for corn is reflected in Conab's latest projections. Brazil's domestic consumption is expected to surge 15% in 2026/27 from two ​years earlier, while exports are projected to increase just 3% over the same period.

That sets Brazil apart from neighboring Argentina, which has historically shipped a substantially larger share of its corn production overseas. The USDA's latest projections show Brazil and Argentina combining to ⁠account for nearly 40% of global corn exports in 2026/27, matching the US share.

Argentina's corn exports reached record levels in 2025/26, but shipments already account for around 70% of its production, a fairly typical proportion. That leaves limited room to boost exports without growing a bigger crop. With Argentina already exporting most of its crop and Brazil's domestic demand climbing, ⁠the ​US could remain firmly in the driver's seat of global corn trade, just a few years after Brazil threatened to take its long-held title.

THE NEXT PHASE Brazil's soybean season has so far avoided the major weather disruptions feared under El Nino, but the country's crucial second corn crop has yet to be planted.

Timely soybean planting has given farmers a favorable start, but delays during the upcoming harvest could push second-crop corn planting beyond the preferred window, increasing drought and frost risks later in the season. El Nino adds another layer of uncertainty for Brazil. Although ⁠the phenomenon has historically been associated with yield losses for both corn and soybeans, its eventual impact on second-crop corn remains far from certain.

Brazil has proved it can produce enough corn to challenge the US in global exports when market conditions favor it. ⁠But with its own growing appetite for the grain, seizing the next opportunity to ⁠pull ahead may not be so easy. (The views expressed here are those of Karen Braun, the chief market analyst for Zaner Ag Hedge and former Reuters agricultural columnist. Karen is the author of Karen’s Market Context, opens new tab, a data-driven newsletter featuring her agricultural commentary, charts and other insights.)

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(Writing by Karen Braun; Editing by Anna Szymanski and Marguerita Choy)