Mexico's Sheinbaum says she had 'very good meeting' with Trump
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday she had a "very good meeting" with her US counterpart Donald Trump as the two countries pursue negotiations aimed at easing trade tensions.
"We continue to make progress on our shared agenda," Sheinbaum added in a post on X. Mexico, whose economy is deeply intertwined with that of the United States, is seeking relief from US tariffs as negotiations continue after Washington in July declined to extend the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement for another 16-year term.