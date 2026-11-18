Mexican President ​Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday ‌she had a "very good meeting" with her US counterpart Donald Trump ‌as the two countries ‌pursue negotiations aimed at easing trade tensions.

"We continue to make progress ⁠on ​our ⁠shared agenda," Sheinbaum added in a post ⁠on X. Mexico, whose economy is ​deeply intertwined with that of ⁠the United States, is seeking relief ⁠from ​US tariffs as negotiations continue after Washington in ⁠July declined to extend the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade ⁠agreement ⁠for another 16-year term.