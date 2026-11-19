Challenger rebuffed an improved ‌takeover proposal from a unit of Japan's Daiichi Life that valued the Australian investment manager at A$8.17 billion ($5.48 billion), sending its shares to a four-week low on Thursday. Daiichi Life's revised offer for the remaining ‌79.5% of Challenger shares it does not already own was A$12.20 apiece, a 2.1% premium to ‌the stock's last close and 40 Australian cents above its previous offer.

Challenger's board said the revised offer from the Japanese insurer does not "adequately represent fair value" for shareholders in the context of a control transaction. Daiichi Life did not ⁠immediately respond ​to a Reuters request ⁠for comment.

Challenger's shares slid as much as 2.7% to A$11.63 in early Sydney trade, their lowest level since October ⁠22. They were last down 2.1% as of 0228 GMT, compared with a 0.8% decline in the broader ​market.

"The Challenger board, in our view, would be open to a deal, but the premium ⁠would clearly need to be higher to start the deal process formally," said Cameron Curko, CIO at Pitcher Partners Sydney. ⁠The ​strength of their underlying business of late gives them a "strong hand" to demand more, he added. TAL Daiichi Life Australia Pty currently owns 20.47% of Challenger, LSEG data showed.

Japan's appetite for ⁠Australian dealmaking is hardly new. ORIX Corp and a Sumitomo Corp-led consortium were among those vying for ⁠vehicle leasing company ⁠FleetPartners . Local media reported last month that Suncorp and suitor Tokio Marine had engaged in preliminary takeover discussions, a report the Australian insurer subsequently denied.

($1 = 1.4896 ‌Australian dollars)