​Japanese Prime Minister ‌Sanae Takaichi held ​talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China on the sidelines of the ‌Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Japan's top government spokesperson said on Thursday.

Takaichi raised issues with Putin including the detention of a Japanese national ‌in Russia and the protection of Japanese companies, Chief ‌Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a news conference. The talks took place after a welcome dinner for leaders at the APEC summit on Wednesday and ⁠the two ​leaders agreed ⁠to keep talking at various levels, Kihara said.

"We will continue to respond ⁠appropriately based on what is in our national interest," he said. The ​talks came at a sensitive time between the two ⁠nations.

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi last month demanded his counterpart release a Japanese ⁠journalist ​detained in Russia on what Moscow said was suspicion of espionage, marking a new low in worsening bilateral relations. Earlier ⁠this month, Japan Tobacco Inc said that all JT Group entities ⁠in Russia ⁠have been placed under temporary administration, raising uncertainty about earnings from one of its most profitable ‌overseas ‌markets.