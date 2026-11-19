​Russia is ​an integral ‌part of ​the Asia-Pacific region, President Vladimir Putin told ‌APEC leaders in China, as he urged nations to use Russian logistics infrastructure and ‌said Moscow was contributing to ‌regional food and energy security.

"I would like to emphasise that constructive partnership with APEC economies ⁠is ​Russia's ⁠strategic course. We are an integral part of ⁠the region and make a significant ​contribution to its economic prosperity," Putin ⁠said. APEC should set a unifying tone and ⁠build ​a constructive agenda for cooperation, which he said the draft ⁠of the group's final communique aims for, ⁠adding ⁠that Moscow supports the document.