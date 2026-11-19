India begins evacuations ahead of third cyclone within a month
India's eastern state of Odisha evacuated more than 47,000 people by Thursday, before the region's third severe cyclonic storm in less than a month is set to hit land.
India's eastern state of Odisha evacuated more than 47,000 people by Thursday, before the region's third severe cyclonic storm in less than a month is set to hit land.
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