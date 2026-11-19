Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that agriculture is poised to become a profitable venture in the coming years, with the state government aiming to significantly enhance farmers’ income. He urged farmers not to sell their land and encouraged them to adopt natural farming, asserting that the government is committed to making Himachal Pradesh a leading state in natural farming.

The Chief Minister was interacting with beneficiaries of the Rajiv Gandhi Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojna at the auditorium of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, Kangra. During the interaction, he sought suggestions from farmers to strengthen agriculture and natural farming and discussed their experiences, concerns and challenges. He said that the state government would provide adequate financial support to farmers and horticulturists as required. The government aims to increase this income to Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 50,000 per month in the coming years. Despite financial losses, the government is putting money into farmers’ hands to protect their interests. He said that Himachal Pradesh could become self-reliant only when its farmers and horticulturists were prosperous and financially secure.

CM Sukhu said the government had introduced Minimum Support Price (MSP) for naturally grown produce on its own initiative to protect farmers from losses caused by market fluctuations. Milk has also been brought under the MSP framework. He said the government was continuously promoting natural farming, as the rural economy remained the backbone of Himachal Pradesh. Emphasising that land holdings in the state were limited, he said farmers could sustain their families and improve their livelihoods by adopting natural farming and benefiting from various government schemes. Turmeric, he said, was particularly suitable as wild animals generally do not damage the crop.

He announced that the MSP for turmeric would be increased from Rs 150 to Rs 170 per kg and that for wheat from Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kg from next year. He said the government was working to create better income opportunities for the youth within the state so that they would not be compelled to migrate elsewhere in search of employment. In this direction, a milk processing plant is being constructed at Dhagwar at an estimated cost of Rs 300 cr, which will procure 1.50 lakh litres of milk daily from farmers. The government will also bear the transportation cost of milk brought by farmers to the facility.

The Chief Minister said the government was undertaking reforms in education and healthcare as well. CBSE schools had been opened in rural areas and teachers appointed to ensure access to quality education. In the health sector, diagnostic facilities were being strengthened to facilitate early detection and timely treatment of diseases. Sukhu said a government with political will and commitment could effectively fight for the rights of the people. Referring to various financial and legal achievements, he said the state had secured Rs 401 cr in the Wildflower Hall matter and was now earning approximately Rs 35 crore annually.

The government had also won the royalty dispute with GSW Company, resulting in an increase in royalty from 12 per cent to 18 per cent in the Karchham Wangtoo Hydro Project. An agreement on the Kishau Dam project had also been reached on Himachal Pradesh’s terms. In the BBMB arrears matter, the state had achieved a significant victory, and Himachal Pradesh would now receive 60 crore units of electricity annually from BBMB. Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said the interaction had yielded valuable suggestions from farmers, which would be incorporated into policymaking. He said agriculture fed 135 cr people in the country and also supported industrial activity, making it one of the most important sectors of the economy. The state government was, therefore, giving top priority to farmers and agriculture. He said Himachal Pradesh was among the first states in the country to provide MSP for agricultural produce.

The Agriculture Minister recalled that agricultural produce traditionally fetched very low prices. He said excessive use of chemical farming was adversely affecting soil fertility, making the promotion of natural farming essential. Livestock was an integral component of natural farming, and the government was promoting both together to ensure better returns for farmers. He added that the progress of agriculture was vital for the overall development of the country. Vice Chairman State Planning Board Bhawani Singh Pathania, Vice Chairman Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board RS Bali, HP Marketing Board Chairman Kuldeep Singh Pathania, HP Wool Federation Chairman Manoj Thakur, Chairman APMC Kangra Nishu Mongra, Secretary Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, Director Agriculture Ravinder Singh Jasrotia and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)