Cycling-Roglic joins NSN for 2027
Former Vuelta a Espana winner and Olympic champion Primoz Roglic has joined NSN Cycling Team on a one-year contract for the 2027 season, the team announced on Wednesday.
Former Vuelta a Espana winner and Olympic champion Primoz Roglic has joined NSN Cycling Team on a one-year contract for the 2027 season, the team announced on Wednesday.
Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.
By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.