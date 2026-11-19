​US President ‌Donald Trump said ​on Thursday that the ‌Board of Trade that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed ‌to form at their ‌summit in Beijing in May had brought balance to the ⁠relationship between ​the ⁠two countries.

Trump made his comments ⁠at the start of a ​meeting with Xi during the APEC ⁠summit in China and ⁠said ​the US and China had split their tariffs ⁠in a fair way.