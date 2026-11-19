Trump says Board of Trade has brought balance to US-China ties
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the Board of Trade that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to form at their summit in Beijing in May had brought balance to the relationship between the two countries.
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the Board of Trade that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to form at their summit in Beijing in May had brought balance to the relationship between the two countries.
Trump made his comments at the start of a meeting with Xi during the APEC summit in China and said the US and China had split their tariffs in a fair way.