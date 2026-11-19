​Russian ​President Vladimir Putin ‌and US ​President Donald Trump discussed ‌the conflict in Ukraine, bilateral ties and their upcoming joint ‌meeting with Chinese President Xi ‌Jinping, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by ⁠TASS ​news ⁠agency on Thursday.

The bilateral meeting, ⁠held during the Asia-Pacific ​Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, went ⁠well and Putin left the ⁠talks 'in ​an excellent' mood, Ushakov said, as the ⁠three leaders prepare to meet later ⁠on ⁠Thursday.