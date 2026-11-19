Putin, Trump discussed Ukraine, meeting went well, TASS quotes Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed the conflict in Ukraine, bilateral ties and their upcoming joint meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on Thursday.
The bilateral meeting, held during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, went well and Putin left the talks 'in an excellent' mood, Ushakov said, as the three leaders prepare to meet later on Thursday.