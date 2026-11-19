Apollo Global Management has ​scrapped a planned $2 billion ​loan to the owner ‌of ​Manchester City, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal ‌collapsed after an independent commission ruled in September that the club used "sham" commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate ‌revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million ($1.18 billion) ‌over nearly a decade, the newspaper said.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. ($1 = 0.7614 pounds)