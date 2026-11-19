UniCredit and Germany have reached agreement on the big sticking ​points in the Italian bank's takeover of Commerzbank, a major development in the two-year battle for control ​of the German lender. Like some other banks, Commerzbank has had a ‌rocky history ​with big mergers and acquisitions over the years, including a long pursuit by UniCredit.

These are some of the key moments: 1870 to 1970s

Founded in Hamburg and later moved to Berlin. Relocated to Frankfurt in 1970 as one of Germany's leading banks, focusing on retail and corporate customers. 1970s

Expands to New York, London and other European ‌capitals. 2008

Agrees to buy Dresdner Bank, one of Germany's biggest banks, from insurer Allianz in a $14.5 billion deal. Commerzbank is the first commercial bank to turn to the German government for capital during the global financial crisis.

2009 With the bailout, Germany takes a 25% plus one share stake in Commerzbank in return for an extra €10 billion ($11.4 billion) capital injection.

2016 Commerzbank embarks on a multi-year restructuring.

2017 US investor Cerberus builds a stake controlling 5% of Commerzbank voting rights. UniCredit tells Berlin it is interested ‌in eventually merging with Commerzbank to create one of Europe's biggest banks.

2018 Commerzbank drops out of the blue-chip DAX index.

2019 Cerberus says it is open to a merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank. The two institutions ‌hold talks, but call them off weeks later.

UniCredit hires investment bankers to advise it on a potential bid for Commerzbank, whose supervisory board approves cutting thousands of jobs and closing a fifth of its branches. 2020

In a U-turn, Commerzbank says it would not sell Polish subsidiary mBank, citing poor market conditions. Commerzbank chairman and CEO step down, bowing to Cerberus demands.

2021 New CEO Manfred Knof wants to cut 10,000 jobs and close hundreds of branches as part of a revamp. Knof says Commerzbank is working to remain independent.

2022-2023 UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel approaches Knof about ⁠a deal ​in early 2022, before the Ukraine war, Reuters reports. Meanwhile, Commerzbank ⁠returns to profit and rejoins the DAX.

2024 September 11 - UniCredit approaches Commerzbank about exploring a merger, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, after the Italian bank buys a 9% stake. Commerzbank's management discusses how to keep it independent.

September 13 - German government officials and ⁠UniCredit bankers hold talks, Reuters reports. September 16 - Knof snubs UniCredit's overtures, saying he has his own plans and hopes his bank can remain independent.

September 20 - Germany says it would not sell any more shares in Commerzbank for now. September 23 - German Chancellor ​Olaf Scholz calls UniCredit's move to acquire a possible 21% stake "an unfriendly attack".

September 24 - Commerzbank picks its finance chief Bettina Orlopp as new CEO. October 1 - Orlopp, on her first day as CEO, tells staff ⁠she wants Commerzbank to remain independent.

December 18 - UniCredit announces an increase in its stake through derivatives to around 28%. 2025

January 31 - Commerzbank posts a 20% increase in net profit in 2024 in an earnings report published nearly two weeks ahead of schedule. February 13 - Commerzbank plans to axe 3,900 ⁠mostly ​local jobs to help it deliver more ambitious profit targets.

March 14 - Commerzbank takes note of ECB approval of UniCredit's stake rise but remains focused on its strategy. 2026

March 16 - UniCredit launches unsolicited bid to raise its stake above 30%. Commerzbank, the German government and a key union voice reservations. April 7 - Short-lived talks between the banks fall apart.

May 5 - UniCredit formally launches its bid. May 8 - Commerzbank updates its strategy with earnings.

May 18 - Commerzbank ⁠formally rejects UniCredit's offer. June 4 - Commerzbank raises concerns with the German regulator about UniCredit's disclosures on its stake buildup.

June 16 - Germany, which holds Commerzbank shares, officially rejects UniCredit's offer. July 8 - UniCredit announces it has secured ⁠47.6% of Commerzbank shares.

August 6 - Orlopp says a tie-up with ⁠UniCredit could create value for both sides, in a significant shift of tone. August 26 - German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil and Orcel plan to meet.

September 14 - Klingbeil sets out demands to UniCredit. September 15 - Orcel does not want Orlopp to remain as Commerzbank CEO, Reuters reports.

October 16 - UniCredit wins European Central Bank support. November 5 - Commerzbank says ‌it is "convinced" a deal could create ‌value.

November 19 - Berlin and UniCredit broadly agree to deal. ($1 = €0.8752)