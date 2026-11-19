World Bank Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde is in Damascus for a one-day visit focused on Syria's recovery, reconstruction and transition out of fragility. She is accompanied by Ousmane Dione, the bank's Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The visit builds on the World Bank Group's recent reengagement with Syria and reaffirms its commitment to supporting the country over the longer term.

Bjerde will meet Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, and Finance Minister Mohammed Yisr Barnieh. A ministerial roundtable with senior government officials will provide an opportunity to discuss the government's priorities and where World Bank Group support can be most useful. Conversations will focus on connecting that support with the country's recovery needs and turning approved financing into timely results for the Syrian people.

The agenda includes reviewing five World Bank-financed projects approved since the December 2024 transition, representing US$491 million in International Development Association grant financing. These projects cover electricity, public financial management, water, health and the financial sector. Bjerde will discuss how to accelerate implementation so the funding can deliver practical improvements without unnecessary delays.

Moving approved projects toward results for Syrians

The project review will examine progress across the five sectors receiving World Bank grant support. Discussions about faster implementation will centre on ensuring that approved resources translate into tangible benefits for people. This focus connects the visit's broader recovery talks with the delivery of projects already financed by the bank.

Preparing Syria's first Country Partnership Framework

Bjerde will discuss the strategic priorities of Syria's first Country Partnership Framework, which is being prepared with the government and other stakeholders. The framework is aligned with the government's National Recovery Plan, placing national priorities at the centre of preparations. Consultations will help shape the direction of the World Bank Group's engagement as Syria works through recovery and reconstruction.

Bringing donor grants together around recovery priorities

The visit will include discussions on the Syria Transition, Recovery and Reconstruction Multi-Donor Trust Fund, known as STARRT. Announced at the 2026 Annual Meetings in Bangkok, the fund is intended to mobilize donor grants in support of government priorities. Talks will consider the fund alongside existing projects and the emerging partnership framework as part of the World Bank Group's long-term engagement with Syria.