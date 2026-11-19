​China's ​commerce ministry said ‌on Thursday ​that an agriculture working ‌group under the China-US Board of Trade would hold its first ‌meeting in the near future. Economic ‌and trade teams from China and the United States maintain communication ⁠at ​various ⁠levels, He Yadong, a spokesperson for ⁠the ministry, said at a ​press briefing.

Beijing and Washington ⁠earlier this year agreed on ⁠a $60 billion ​package of reciprocal tariff cuts, including roughly $17 billion ⁠worth of US farm goods, ⁠but ⁠the initiative has yet to be implemented.