Riyadh skyscraper housing Saudi wealth fund damaged in Houthi strike, sources say
A Houthi missile attack damaged a skyscraper in Riyadh housing the offices of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF on Thursday, three people familiar with the matter said, in the Iran-allied group's latest blow to the kingdom in their escalating war.
The attack on King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), which includes Riyadh's tallest building, is the second this month, after a strike by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on November 8 damaged Saudi oil giant Aramco's building. All entrances to the district were closed and people were being evacuated, while ambulances and fire trucks were present, a Reuters witness said.
PIF said it will revert back to a Reuters request for comment The Saudi-led coalition fighting the powerful militia said earlier that it had dealt with a missile launched by the Houthis towards Riyadh, adding that an initial assessment showed debris had fallen and material damage had been reported, but added that the extent of the damage was still being determined.
The escalation in fighting between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude exporter, has become another front in the wider US-Israeli war on Iran, which has seen an uptick in hostilities in recent days despite diplomatic efforts to end the nine-month-old conflict. The Houthis have yet to claim the attack.
Saudi aircraft carried out airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital Sanaa early on Thursday, the Houthi-run Saba news agency reported shortly afterwards without providing further details.