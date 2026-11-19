A Houthi missile attack ​damaged a skyscraper in Riyadh ‌housing the ​offices of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF on Thursday, three people familiar with the matter said, in ‌the Iran-allied group's latest blow to the kingdom in their escalating war.

The attack on King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), which includes Riyadh's tallest building, is the second this month, after ‌a strike by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on November 8 damaged Saudi oil giant ‌Aramco's building. All entrances to the district were closed and people were being evacuated, while ambulances and fire trucks were present, a Reuters witness said.

PIF said it will revert back to a Reuters ⁠request ​for comment The Saudi-led coalition ⁠fighting the powerful militia said earlier that it had dealt with a missile launched by the ⁠Houthis towards Riyadh, adding that an initial assessment showed debris had fallen and material damage ​had been reported, but added that the extent of the damage was still ⁠being determined.

The escalation in fighting between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude exporter, ⁠has ​become another front in the wider US-Israeli war on Iran, which has seen an uptick in hostilities in recent days despite diplomatic efforts to end ⁠the nine-month-old conflict. The Houthis have yet to claim the attack.

Saudi aircraft carried out ⁠airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled ⁠Yemeni capital Sanaa early on Thursday, the Houthi-run Saba news agency reported shortly afterwards without providing further details.