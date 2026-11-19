Japanese Prime Minister ​Sanae Takaichi, speaking in southern ‌China, said ​on Thursday that her country's position on Taiwan had not changed since 1972. Takaichi's comments on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic ‌Cooperation summit in Shenzhen come as relations between China and Japan remain in a deep freeze since her Taiwan-related remarks in November 2025.

She said then that a hypothetical Chinese ‌attack on democratically-ruled Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo. On Thursday, Takaichi said there ‌had been no change to Japan's position on Taiwan as stated in its 1972 Japan-China Joint Communique, which established diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Under the 1972 communique, Japan said it "fully understands and respects" Beijing's position ⁠that ​Taiwan is a part ⁠of China. "There has been absolutely no change to this position," Takaichi told a press conference.

China has demanded ⁠she retract what it called her "egregious" remarks last year, warning that otherwise Japan "must bear all ​consequences" for the comments. It has also restricted exports of critical minerals, banned imports ⁠of Japanese seafood and urged its citizens not to travel to Japan.

Until now, Japanese leaders have avoided ⁠mentioning ​Taiwan when publicly discussing such scenarios, maintaining a strategic ambiguity. Unlike other leaders including US President Donald Trump, Takaichi did not hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping ⁠on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

She said she had expressed thanks for the ⁠invite to Xi during ⁠one of brief encounters with him for greetings, highlighting China is "an important neighbour" for Japan to engage and communicate with.