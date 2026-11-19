Yokohama City organised a student programme as part of the Asia-Pacific Urban Forum (APUF), an initiative under the United Nations aimed at promoting sustainable urban development. As a leading city in the Asia-Pacific region, Yokohama brought together 36 students, including online participants, for the programme's kick-off meeting.

Noriaki Yokouchi from Yokohama City, "On the process to grow up to international harbor city Yokohama, tie with foreign cities was very important for development. It will not change in the future. This forum aims to develop with the people of Asia Pacific area". Akio Onishi, Doctor of Yokohama City University, "This forum aims to take a message from Yokohama to the wider Asia-Pacific region, highlighting how young people view urban development issues. It encourages them to identify challenges that matter to them, think about possible solutions and share their ideas through interactive discussions. The purpose of the forum is to promote progress through dialogue and the mutual exchange of opinions".

Students from Indonesia are concerned about improving the environment in Bandung. They plan to collect plastic bottles and recycle them into clothing and other useful products. They are also exploring ways to contribute to the development of modern and sustainable cities across Southeast Asia.

Student said "We are all concerned about Cambodia and the challenges it faces in infrastructure, education and urban development. We have concluded that disparities between different regions are a common issue". Another Student said "We learn about and investigate environmental problems. Many students have chosen urban issues in Southeast Asia rather than Japan. We focus on Southeast Asia".

Hitomi Yokoyama, Adviser, "This forum encourages free thinking and provides students with an opportunity to explore new ideas. Rather than rushing to find answers, the process of trial and error is important. I hope the students will embrace this approach". Students are the future residents of urban areas. Through this programme, Yokohama City hopes to encourage them to contribute to building sustainable cities across the Asia-Pacific region. (ANI)