Nasdaq futures ​rose nearly 2% on Thursday after Anthropic ‌priced ​its IPO above the marketed range, bolstering expectations for a strong debut and reviving sentiment around beaten-down AI stocks.

Anthropic priced its upsized offering at $83 per share, ‌above its $70 to $78 range, raising $81 billion in the largest listing on record that valued the AI lab at about $1.5 trillion. It will begin trading on the Nasdaq later in the day. The listing follows weeks of selling ‌in chipmakers and cloud companies, as investors fretted over stretched valuations, hefty spending on AI infrastructure and ‌the sudden exit of Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang, a pillar of the industry's growth.

Nvidia shares rose 1.6% in premarket trading. The chipmaker had fallen for five straight sessions through Wednesday, as upbeat revenue forecast did little to uplift sentiment. Among other chipmakers, Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, ⁠Micron, ​and Marvell rose between 3% and ⁠4.5%.

Neoclouds CoreWeave and Nebius gained 3.5% and 4.6%, respectively, while data center-related companies IREN and Applied Digital climbed 4.5% each. At 04:13 ⁠a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 301 points, or 0.6%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 76 points, or 1.04%, and Nasdaq ​100 E-minis were up 494.25 points, or 1.83%.

The S&P 500 logged its fifth consecutive session ⁠of decline on Wednesday, with Hawkish minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting also weighing on sentiment. Nearly all Fed officials saw ⁠a ​need for more rate increases if the economy performed as projected, while a few warned that inflation could be stickier than anticipated and could call for tighter policy.

Traders are pricing in near-certainty of a ⁠25-basis-point hike at the Fed's December meeting and about an 8% chance of a 50-basis-point move, according to LSEG ⁠data. Walmart is scheduled to ⁠report quarterly earnings before the opening bell on Thursday.

Take-Two Interactive shares were up 0.9%, after sharp gains in previous session, following the global launch of "Grand Theft Auto ‌VI."