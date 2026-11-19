South Korean students who sat for Thursday's make-or-break university entrance exam had more than tough questions to worry about. They also felt they must avoid looking like cheats. More than half ‌a million students appeared for the eight-hour marathon that tests subjects from mathematics to Korean and is crucial to securing a place at a top university in the hyper-competitive nation.

The exam has drawn intense scrutiny this year after the top scorer in the national tax accountant exam admitted on Sunday to using a microcamera and an AI tool to cheat, ‌sparking a crisis of faith in the test-based education system. The scandal sent authorities scrambling to introduce new measures to deter cheats, from banning candidates from bringing their own ‌pens and erasers to placing stickers on any clothing buttons that could hide microcameras.

In a bid to detect devices smuggled into classrooms, authorities sent three emergency alerts that blared out of mobile phones at maximum volume nationwide. Such alerts are usually reserved to warn of critical disasters. The day took a tragic turn after another highly-publicised top scorer in this year's law school entrance exam drew intense public scrutiny.

Amid questions whether ⁠he had ​cheated, the student pledged this week to livestream ⁠himself taking a section of the college entrance exam to prove his ability. But he was found dead in a motel hours after failing to appear for the livestream set for Thursday morning, YTN reported, ⁠citing police.

ANXIETY At one venue in the centre of Seoul, some students said the anxiety prompted by the AI-cheating scandal and new rules had changed how they prepared.

"Now, I wonder if it would ​have been better to postpone the exam altogether, and come up with a proper plan," said high-school student Kwak Yoo-Min. He originally planned to wear clothes ⁠with buttons, but chose a T-shirt instead for fear of being suspected of cheating.

Jang San, another high-school student, said he hoped all candidates would take the test fairly and honestly. The government has said it plans ⁠to ​tougher rules to ban anyone caught cheating from taking the exam for 10 years, while also facing criminal penalties.

On X, President Lee Jae Myung called for rewards of at least 100 million won ($75,000) to those who reported cheating attempts. "I had worked hard and thought I was doing just as well as everyone else," said 18-year-old Jang. "But ⁠all that effort could potentially go to waste because someone uses AI just once."

The education ministry later said 22 smartphones confiscated from students at exam centres would be checked ⁠for signs of habing been used to cheat. Authorities ⁠take extraordinary steps to ensure optimal conditions for exam candidates.

Financial markets opened an hour later on Thursday, while aircraft were not allowed to take off for the 35 minutes of the test's English audio section, to minimise noise distractions. Police vehicles were on ‌standby nationwide to rush ‌students running late to test centres.

($1=1,332.5900 won)